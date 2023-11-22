With its regular season finale against Vanderbilt looming, the postseason picture is becoming clearer for Tennessee.

The No. 21 Vols are coming off of back-to-back losses—their most recent outing a 38-10 defeat at the hands of top-ranked Georgia at Neyland Stadium last Saturday.

Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC) entered that matchup with a number of potential bowl options, but the loss coupled with the expectation that it will win its eighth game vs. Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7), has left a little less diversity in where the Vols could end up.

Even before the season began, Tennessee was projected to play in Florida with the most popular pick being a Big Ten/SEC clash in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

That has changed in the last week.

Here is a look at where the Vols currently stand in the latest bowl projections.