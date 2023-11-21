TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

After falling to Georgia , 38-10 last Saturday, the Vols fell three spots to No. 21 in the rankings on Tuesday. The loss marked Tennessee's second by 28-plus points.

Coming off of back-to-back losses, Tennessee has dropped in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25.

Despite that, the Vols (7-4, 3-4 SEC) have managed to hold on to spots in all three major polls, including the Associated Press poll where they were ranked No. 25 ahead of the last week of the regular season.

Elsewhere in the SEC, Georgia, which took over the No. 1 spot last week, remained there as it swelled its win streak to 28 games.

Alabama remained at No. 8 for the third consecutive week since the rankings' initial release on Oct. 31. The Crimson Tide will face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Dec. 2.

Missouri joined Georgia and Alabama in the top 10 at No. 9 while Ole Miss and LSU were ranked No. 12 and No. 14, respectively.

Tennessee hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday at Neyland Stadium (3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network), seeking its second-straight eight or more win season.

The Commodores (2-9, 0-7) have lost nine-straight games since starting the season 2-0. The Vols have won four in a row against Vanderbilt.