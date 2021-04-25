VolQuest - Brody Foley recaps trip to see Tennessee's Orange and White Game

Three-star tight end Brody Foley made the trip to Knoxville for the second time this month on Saturday to take in Tennessee’s 2021 Orange and White Game.

After keeping a close eye on the Vols’ tight end room during UT’s open practice two weeks ago, Foley wanted to watch the offense as a whole during Tennessee’s spring game.

“It was awesome,” Foley told Volquest about his trip. “Weird being in a football stadium with fans and it was awesome to have that feeling. I know it’s nothing like a gameday during the fall in Neyland, but it was entertaining. I love watching the offense.

“At the practice, you got a feel for the offense, but it wasn’t the same as a game-like situation because they’re only working on a couple of plays. The play-calling was great and it was just the basic offense, too, because they’re not going to show a whole lot in a spring game. It was fun. Those are the offenses that are fun to play in. The up-tempo, finding the mismatches and then taking the ball down the field and putting it in the end zone.”

Tennessee’s tight ends had an impressive showing. Senior Princeton Fant caught four passes for 56 yards and redshirt sophomore Hunter Salmon caught a three-yard touchdown down near the goal line.

“The tight ends did a great job,” Foley said. “Scored on a nice slip play when (Salmon) was wide open. And they hit the pop pass. They’re doing stuff that I think I can do at a high level. It’s stuff I’m doing right now in high school.”

Foley is ranked as the No. 32 overall tight end in the country by Rivals. He’s viewed as the No. 21 overall player in the state of Ohio.