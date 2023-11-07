Against South Carolina, wide receiver Bru McCoy suffered a gruesome injury.

The fractured-dislocation of his right ankle required surgery and holds him out for the remainder of Tennessee's season.

Despite not being able to help on the field, McCoy is still a big part of the team's success.

While he works his way back, McCoy is participating in the team's meetings. This has been pivotal as young and inexperienced players look to fill his role.

"I think Bru has been awesome for all of the guys," said wide receiver coach Kelsey Pope. "He’s always in the building. He’s in meetings. He’s in team meetings and as devastating as it was having him go down, I think it gave him a clear voice. He was already a leader of that group, but his voice, I think being able to speak to those guys, he’s helped each and every one of those guys tremendously."

Now, with McCoy's guidance, multiple players have filled in for him. First, it was Chas Nimrod and Kaleb Webb. The past two weeks, it's been Dont'e Thornton.

For these players, it was important they were ready for their name to be called. There wasn't time to waste in finding a replacement.

"That’s why you always got prepared as if you’re up next," said Pope. "And so I think there was a big wake-up call. Not only about the urgency, but just opportunity when Bru went down. So you see some guys stepping up and making plays like Chas made a couple huge plays of last week. Kaleb made a really huge play last week and Dont’e and Ramel (Keyton), we talked about, but you know, it’s got to create urgency within the group and I think it has done that."

For Thornton, he has performed well in the past two weeks as a starter. It took him a portion of the season to get going, but now he's comfortable in the role.

This confidence is something Pope can easily see, now.

“I think we’ve just been able to get him confident and comfortable," said Pope. "I think early on, a lot of that meant that he’s a kid that he wants to do so well and he kind of toed that line of pressing and being aggressive. And just getting him to calm down and not press so much and just go play football. And I think now you’re seeing a confidence in him, which is why he’s able to go and make plays. So, he’s playing in practice, continuing to do that, continuing to be confident that way you can see him relax and play ball on Saturday.”

Next, the Vols will square off with Missouri. The Tigers' defense hasn't had success against Josh Heupel's offense in previous years but poises a much bigger threat this season.

It'll take solid play from the group of receivers to come out with a. win.