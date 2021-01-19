VolQuest - Byron Young onboard with Vols

Tennessee signee Byron Young is heading to Knoxville.

The junior college edge rusher, who was a big get for the Vols in the Early Signing Period, will be on campus Wednesday with the intent of enrolling early.

There was some question surrounding Young on if he would report, due to the departure of Jeremy Pruitt Monday afternoon.

“Stuff like this happened before at GMC [Georgia Military College],” the three-star told Volquest. “Coaches come and go. I’m used to it. I’ve just got to go with it and move forward.”

The 6-foot-3, 240 pound edge player chose Tennessee over Auburn, Florida State and South Carolina and has already spoken with acting UT head coach Kevin Steele.

“He called me last night,” Young said. “It went great. I’ve known him a little bit from when he was at Auburn, so it’s good to have a guy there that I’m somewhat familiar with.”

The 2021 Vol signee said he was ‘shocked’ when he saw the news about Pruitt’s firing, but he didn’t ever hold conversations with family or other signees about potentially leaving the program.

“I didn’t talk to anyone about that. I’m just ready to go – I’m excited,” Young said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to play in the SEC and to get to that next level. I’m ready to get to work and to contend for snaps.”

Initially, the plan was for the Milledgeville, Ga. native to arrive on campus Saturday. But due to an issue with his degree from GMC, the defensive playmaker had to wait a few days.

Young said he received a notification today and he was ‘all good’ to head up to Knoxville.

Former Tennessee outside linebacker’s coach Shelton Felton was Young’s primary recruiter and played a big role in landing him during the December signing portion. The new Vol did not play football this fall, due to the pandemic, but spent his free time working at a local Circle K.

Really one of the better stories out there.

Tennessee evaluated his tape from the 2019 campaign and liked his speed and ability to rush the passer form the edge.

Young is 22-years-old and will have three years to play three seasons at Tennessee.