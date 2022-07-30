Charlotte transfer Andrew Lindsey scratching itch to pitch with Vols
When Zach Joyce announced his intentions to return to Tennessee baseball in early June, former Charlotte pitcher Andrew Lindsey shot him a text message to congratulate him.
Little did Lindsey know the two former Walters State teammates would be reunited by the end of the summer.
Like Joyce, Lindsey sat out during the 2022 season due to personal reasons. Instead of continuing to pitch for Charlotte, Lindsey found himself coaching a 13-year-old travel ball team back home in New Johnsonville, Tennessee.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder right-hander quickly got the itch to pitch again.
"After a couple of weeks of coaching them, there was such an itch to start throwing and competing and getting outs," Lindsey told Volquest. "I can’t find the satisfaction to scratch that itch until I get back out there."
Lindsey bumped into Joyce during his visit to Tennessee. The two embraced and shook hands with a sense of acknowledgement of where they had come from.
"We had no idea or no expectation that we would end up on the same team, so with that coming to fruition, it’s a blessing and I’m so excited to get to work with him again," Lindsey said after committing to Tennessee on Friday evening.
"I’m excited and very eager," Lindsey continued. "Especially to work with (pitching) Coach (Frank) Anderson and get better, and see what kind of damage I can do against SEC bats.
“When the No. 1 team in the country for nearly all of last season calls, you pick up the phone. But beyond that, it’s my home state. Talking to Coach Anderson and (Head) Coach (Tony) Vitello, they have a lot of trust in each other which is great to see. Plus, Coach Anderson has a lot of experience and has put a lot of guys in the big leagues, and has sent guys off prepared for minor league baseball. Just knowing what he’s done over the last 30 years is undeniable.”
Lindsey's family is from southern Mississippi and Louisiana, but moved to Tennessee when he was two.
He played high school ball at Waverly Central in New Johnsonville where he earned Pitcher of the Year honors in 2017 and 2018 before signing with Walters State Community College.
In two seasons at Walters State, Lindsey pieced together a 9-1 record and 1.94 ERA over 78.2 innings of work. He struck out 105 hitters while only giving up 27 walks.
“I think they like the diversity I can bring to the team," Lindsey said. "I can start, be a reliever or be a closer. Just being able to bring experience and a diverse arm that can fill whatever position that is needed to help the team go deep into the season and make a run to Omaha.”
Lindsey is playing for the Kingsport Axmen in the Appalachian League this summer following his year off. He's flashed a fastball that sits in the upper 90's in the process, though that's not his favorite pitch to throw.
"I’m unassuming," Lindsey said. "I don’t make a lot of noise. I walk off the mound the same no matter what’s going on.
"I throw a four-seam and two-seam fastball, as well as a cutter, a slider, a changeup and a curveball. Obviously it depends on the situation, but the pitch I use the most and my favorite is the cutter.”
Lindsey went 6-2 with a 4.89 ERA over 81.0 innings pitched in 2021, his lone season at Charlotte. He struck out 76 hitters and walked 29.
“I’m ecstatic to play in the SEC," Lindsey said. 'I always grew up right in the middle of SEC country and have been to several games at so many different SEC schools. I’m excited to see what the SEC has to offer and how I can navigate that kind of a season with the help of Tennessee’s coaching staff. I’m excited to see what can come of that.”