Charlotte transfer Andrew Lindsey scratching itch to pitch with Vols

When Zach Joyce announced his intentions to return to Tennessee baseball in early June, former Charlotte pitcher Andrew Lindsey shot him a text message to congratulate him.

Little did Lindsey know the two former Walters State teammates would be reunited by the end of the summer.

Like Joyce, Lindsey sat out during the 2022 season due to personal reasons. Instead of continuing to pitch for Charlotte, Lindsey found himself coaching a 13-year-old travel ball team back home in New Johnsonville, Tennessee.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder right-hander quickly got the itch to pitch again.

"After a couple of weeks of coaching them, there was such an itch to start throwing and competing and getting outs," Lindsey told Volquest. "I can’t find the satisfaction to scratch that itch until I get back out there."

Lindsey bumped into Joyce during his visit to Tennessee. The two embraced and shook hands with a sense of acknowledgement of where they had come from.

"We had no idea or no expectation that we would end up on the same team, so with that coming to fruition, it’s a blessing and I’m so excited to get to work with him again," Lindsey said after committing to Tennessee on Friday evening.

"I’m excited and very eager," Lindsey continued. "Especially to work with (pitching) Coach (Frank) Anderson and get better, and see what kind of damage I can do against SEC bats.

“When the No. 1 team in the country for nearly all of last season calls, you pick up the phone. But beyond that, it’s my home state. Talking to Coach Anderson and (Head) Coach (Tony) Vitello, they have a lot of trust in each other which is great to see. Plus, Coach Anderson has a lot of experience and has put a lot of guys in the big leagues, and has sent guys off prepared for minor league baseball. Just knowing what he’s done over the last 30 years is undeniable.”