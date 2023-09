In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens is joined by Mia O'Brien from 1010XL in Jacksonville, Florida to preview Saturday's marquee SEC matchup between Tennessee and Florida in The Swamp.

Is Florida coach Billy Napier already in "must-win" mode after only 15 games coached in Gainesville? Can Gators' quarterback Graham Mertz keep up with Tennessee's offense? Ivens and Mia discuss all of that – and much more – inside the Chatter.

