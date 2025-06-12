Tennessee football could be on both ends of big-time recruiting flips soon

Here's who may be going in and out.

According to Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman, the Vols are on track to see both sides of flips.

Tennessee football could be losing one of its long-time commits in the 2026 cycle, but it could also flip some prospects in its favor.

Spiegelman listed five players inside the SEC that he is keeping an eye on as flip candidates.

Current Tennessee tight end commit Carson Sneed was on the list. The four-star prospect has been in the boat since August of 2024, but has been consistently tied to flip rumors.

He ranks as the No. 116 player in the class, No. 5 out of the state of Tennessee and the No. 7 tight end.

Sneed's brother, Dayton Sneed, previously was a reserve slot receiver at UT, but entered the transfer portal this spring. He committed to North Carolina.

Teams fighting to take Carson Sneed away from the Vols are Ole Miss and Florida who will both get him on campus. Tennessee gets the final word, though.

However, the Vols could see things swing back in their favor. Zyan Gibson had Tennessee as a finalist before picking Alabama. That hasn't stopped UT from continuing its push, though.

Gibson is a four-star cornerback and the No. 67 player in the class. He is the No. 6 player at both his position and from the state of Alabama.

He is an Ole Miss legacy who is hearing pitches from the Rebels along with Auburn and Tennessee.

Another prospect out of Alabama is considering Tennessee. Auburn commit Hezekiah Harris recently took a trip to see the Vols along with Florida. He is the No. 97 player in the class, No. 8 player out of Alabama and No. 11 edge rusher.

The Vols will also take a swing at LSU wide receiver commit Tristen Keys. He is a five-star prospect who ranks as the No. 5 overall player in the country and top receiver.

Miami, Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss are also pushing to take him away from Baton Rouge. Tennessee has an up-hill battle, but are seemingly not backing off.