In this episode of Checkerboard Chatter, host Tyler Ivens reflects on Tennessee football's Orange vs. White spring game and asks three primary questions that still remain as the Vols head into the summer.

Who will lead the Vols' secondary? Who will start on the offensive line? Did Nico Iamaleava's play in the spring put more pressure on Joe Milton? Tyler discusses all of that and much more in this episode.

