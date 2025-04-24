Gavin Kilen's return bolsters Tennessee baseball infield

Gavin Kilen fielded the ball in stride and flipped it Ariel Antigua.

The 4-6-3 double play did more than just end a Lipscomb opportunity in the seventh inning of a four-run game Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, it put on full display the value in having Kilen back in the Tennessee infield.

The second baseman, who had missed multiple weeks with a hamstring injury before returning to the batting order as a designated hitter two weeks ago, made his return to the field in the No. 6 Vols’ 11-1 triumph of the Bison in seven innings.

"It was a good feeling," Kilen said. "I think it's something that was a long time coming. There's been a couple of set-backs with the rehab process, it took a little bit longer than expected. I think just being back out there, it felt good. A lot of adrenaline in pregame, just bouncing around, but once the game starts, I was just kind of calm being out there."

Kilen, who was among one of Tennessee's most notable transfer hauls last offseason after starring at Louisville the previous two years, looked like his old self.

The coaching staff has been intentional about working him back into field following the injury in a loss to East Tennessee State on March 18.

A little more than a week later Kilen played a limited role in Game of the Vols' series at South Carolina, but a setback kept him from playing in Tennessee's series loss to Texas A&M the next week.

The Ole Miss series is when Kilen was thrown back into the lineup, but not in an on-field role.

"I think I was motivated the whole time, regardless," Kilen said. "I think it was just getting back as quick as possible. Being efficient, not overdoing it too much early to not have any setbacks or anything like that. I think the whole time, in general, I was just trying to get back out there as quick as possible."

Kilen's return came a much-needed time for Tennessee (34-7, 12-6 SEC), just days after dropping an error-plagued series defeat to Kentucky.

The Vols' infield defense looked more crisp against Lipscomb with Kilen back at second. He has two-put outs and an assist on the flawless double play in addition to the 2-of-3 and RBI night he had at the plate.

"(Having Kilen back) makes us better defensively, provides a little more leadership on the field," Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello said. "It’s probably easier for Gavin to be in a rhythm of the game that he’s used to, even though he always gives you good at-bats, but I think it gives our offense the best chance to have nine guys out there that can be productive.”

Better defense and leadership will both be key in the Vols' three-game road tilt at No. 7 LSU (34-8, 12-6) this weekend where Tennessee will try and reverse course after losing two of its last three conference series.

Not repeating the errors that haunted the Vols last weekend was at the center of team meetings inside the Tennessee baseball facility earlier this week.

"There were multiple meetings," Kilen said. "There was a full team meeting in the weight room. Then the players had a meeting, the pitchers had a meeting just to reassess and get on the same page, so we know what we're doing next to get ready for this weekend and what we've got left for the rest of the year."

"I know they had some conversations yesterday," Vitello said. "I wasn’t invited to those conversations. So I don’t think there was any kind of player-only meeting. I think they just talked before they lifted and tried to get on the same page with some things. And guys need to feel like they can voice their opinion no matter who they are...

"Guys need to feel like they’ve got a stake in this thing and they should take responsibility for what they’re doing. But they should also speak out if they see something else with the group as a whole."