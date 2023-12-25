Merry Christmas from VolReport! Here is what Tennessee is hoping to get this Christmas for a successful 2024. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Football - A retooled secondary

Advertisement

Tennessee's secondary will look very different next season. So far, the only starter who has eligibility and hasn't already entered the transfer portal is Gabe Jeudy-Lally. All other starters, and even some key reserves, have hit the portal. Now, the Vols will bring in a pair of transfers in Jermod McCoy and Jakobe Thomas to complete a young and athletic secondary. These young players include Rickey Gibson III and Jourdan Thomas along with incoming freshmen. Tennessee will hope that next year the defensive backs will play at a higher level. It hurt the Vols in a few matches in 2023 but it should be a more talented and athletic room in 2024 despite the inexperience.

Men's basketball - A consistent offense

Tennessee has one of the best defenses in the country. The Vols have used this to earn a top-10 ranking and are considered a contender for the national championship. However, a somewhat concerning flaw is an offense that has already gone through cold stretches. If Tennessee can solve this issue and consistently put together an effective offense, they'll be tough to beat. This will likely come through the play of Dalton Knecht, Josiah-Jordan James and Zakai Zeigler. If this happens, look out for the Vols to make a deep run in March.

Women's basketball - A healthy roster

It's been a rough season for the Lady Vols. While some of these issues can't be pinned on injuries, Tennessee also hasn't been fortunate in this regard. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Christmas List: Who the Vols hope to land in the class of 2025 Mainly, Rickea Jackson hasn't been able to see the floor for a large stretch of out-of-conference play. She did return in the team's most recent match but that also marked the first game of a season-ending injury for Destinee Wells. Jillian Hollingshead, Jasmine Powell and Avery Strickland have also already had to miss time. If the Lady Vols stay healthy, they may be able to turn the year around.

Baseball - An elite starting rotation