No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Texas A&M: Game information, lineups, notes

Reed Arena has been a house of horrors for Tennessee as of late. The Vols will look to change that trend Saturday.

Sixth-ranked Tennessee (21-5, 8-5 SEC), which has lost in its last two trips to Texas A&M, play the No. 7 Aggies (20-6, 9-4) as they try and boost their NCAA Tournament resume for a 1 seed in a critical final stretch.

The Vols looked on firm footing for one of the four top seeds earlier this month when it rattled off three-straight wins, including triumphs of top 15 Florida and Missouri teams, but a loss at Kentucky two weeks ago knocked them down a peg in most projections as February nears its end.

Tennessee responded with an epic come-from-behind win over Vanderbilt at home, headlined by a masterful second half performance from veteran guard Zakai Zeigler, but the Vols will need to take advantage of three more Quad 1 opportunities over the next few weeks, starting with Texas A&M.

The Aggies won five-straight through the end of January and into February, but that run came to a screeching halt after losing by double-digits at Mississippi State last week.

Though offense has been hard to come by at times, both Tennessee and Texas A&M boast two of the best defenses in the SEC, ranking first and fifth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, respectively.

Here is everything you need to know about the match up.