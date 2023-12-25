Advertisement
Christmas List: Who the Vols hope to land in the class of 2025

2025 in-state quarterback target George MacIntyre
2025 in-state quarterback target George MacIntyre (Rivals.com)
Shayne Pickering • VolReport
Football Recruiting Reporter
@shaynep_media

Christmas is here and Tennessee has a wishlist for the upcoming recruiting class.

With 2024 recruits mostly signed, staffs are looking ahead to 2025.

Here is who the Vols hope to land.

Land the priority target at quarterback

In each and every class, the first name to know is the top target at the quarterback position. This class is no different with blue-chip prospect George MacIntyre being in Tennessee's backyard.

The Vols have made the four-star the clear priority at the most important position. This one should come down to Tennessee, Alabama and LSU.

Land a premier offensive tackle

During the past season, Tennessee established itself as a factor with a group of blue-chip offensive tackle prospects.

While the recruitment of the top-ranked player in the class, David Sanders Jr., will be a target of all the recruiting powers, the Vols are firmly in the mix following his visit for the Georgia game.

Two other premier tackles that visited during that weekend were Peach State linemen Josh Petty and Juan Gaston. Petty grew up a Vols fan and that gave the coaching staff a natural connection with the top-100 recruit. Gaston will be another tough battle, but the Vols continue to be in the mix.

Attack the defensive line

The combination of having a senior-heavy defensive line and lacking interior defensive line options in the recent class makes recruiting for the position in the 2025 cycle an absolute must.

There may be no bigger priority on that side of the ball than in-state target Ethan Utley. The four-star defensive lineman at Ensworth does have connections to Tennessee, as his mother and defensive line coach Rodney Garner having known each other for a while. He has also known defensive back commits Dylan Lewis and Ty Redmond since his younger days.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Christmas Day viewing guide for Tennessee fans

There is no understating of the importance of this recruitment for the Vols.

Attack the tightend position

It is no secret that Tennessee needs more young bodies in the tightend room moving forward and three names have started to emerge at the position in the 2025 cycle.

Hollis Davidson picked up an offer from the Vols in November and has connected with the staff, making it to Knoxville multiple times since the offer. DaSaahn Brame is currently rated as one of the top tightends in the class and recently included Tennessee in his top schools list. Jack VanDorselaer also has included the Vols in a top schools graphic.

Take advantage of a strong in-state receiver class

Receivers coach Kelsey Pope has Tennessee involved with a group of receiving talent early, with three options coming from in-state.

Baylor's Cameron Sparks has been to campus several times and has the chance for a breakout as he steps into a bigger role in the Red Raiders' offense next season.

Alongside Sparks, there are two options from the Memphis area. One could argue that Radarious Jackson is the top in-state target and should only see his stock continue to rise. Joakim Dodson is a speedster that the Vols have traction with early on as well.

Continue adding length and athleticism to the secondary

Tennessee has made it an emphasis to add more length and athleticism to the secondary the past couple of classes and this cycle is no exception.

The Vols currently boast three defensive back commits, Shamar Arnoux, Dylan Lewis, and Ty Redmond, all of whom have played against strong Georgia competition and possess strong athletic tools and length. Lewis and Redmond formed a lockdown duo at the two cornerback spots for Milton during a strong playoff run that ended in a GHSA 7A state championship.

While Tennessee has several defensive backs on their radar early on, in-state safety Jaylan Morgan is another athletic secondary piece that Tennessee has some early traction with.

–––––

