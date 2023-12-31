ORLANDO, Fla. — Tennessee's Cheez-It Citrus Bowl clash with Iowa should offer at least a glimpse of the Vols' 2024 prospects. Transfer portal exits and NFL Draft opt outs will give No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) a bit of a different look on both sides of the ball when it kicks off at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on New Year's Day. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Offensively, highly touted freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava will get his first start while a number of members of the Vols' secondary will get the fist significant playing time of their young careers. Standing between Tennessee and a nine win season is a Hawkeyes (10-3) team that finished as the Big Ten runner-up and features one of the best defenses in college football. Here is a closer look at the match up.

Game Information

Advertisement

Who: No. 17 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 21 Tennessee (8-4) When: Monday, Jan. 1 | 1 p.m. ET Where: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida TV: ABC (Dave Flemming, play-by-play; Brock Osweiler analyst; Kayla Burton, reporter) Line: Tennessee -5.5 ESPN Matchup Predictor: Tennessee 70.6% Series: Tennessee leads, 2-1

Pregame Notes

-- Tennessee returns to the Citrus Bowl for the first time in more than 20 years. The Vols are set for their 55th bowl appearance and their sixth in the Citrus Bowl where they are 4-1 all-time. -- Tennessee thumped Vanderbilt, 48-24 behind 617 yards of total offense and quarterback Joe Miton III six touchdowns. The Vols finished 4-4 in SEC play, marking the first time since 1989-2004 that the program was gone. 500 or better in three seasons in the league. -- Tennessee has appeared in three-straight bowl games under head coach Josh Heupel. The Vols lost to Music City Bowl to Purdue in 2021 and beat Clemson in the Orange Bowl last December. WATCH ON VOLREPORT: Josh Heupel, Kirk Ferentz talk ahead of Citrus Bowl -- Milton has played his last snap at Tennessee. The senior quarterback opted out last week in preparation for the NFL Draft, finishing the season 229-of-354 passing for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions. -- Iowa dropped its last game to Michigan, 26-0 in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Hawkeyes mustered just 156 yards of total offensive, including 36 passing yards. -- Iowa is playing in its third Citrus Bowl and its 13th January bowl game under head coach Kirk Ferentz. He is currently tied with former Penn State coach Joe Paterno in bowl victories among Big Ten teams with 10.

Key Players

TENNESSEE: Nico Iamaleava, QB Stats: 16-of-26 passing, 163 yards, 1 TD, 73.5 QBR Dylan Sampson, RB Stats: 86 carries, 471 yards, 7 TDs, 5.5 AVG Squirrel White, WR Stats: 64 receptions, 764 yards, 2 TDs, 11.9 AVG James Pearce Jr., DL Stats: 29 tackles, 13 TFL, 8.5 sacks MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Everything Josh Heupel, Kirk Ferentz said ahead of the Citrus Bowl IOWA: Deacon Hill, QB Stats: 115-of-233 passing, 1,096 yards, 5 TDs, 6 INTs, 22.9 QBR Leshon Williams, RB Stats: 164 carries, 804 yards, 1 TD, 4.3 AVG Jay Higgins, LB Stats: 155 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack Tory Taylor, P Stats: 86 punts, 47.9 AVG

By the Numbers

36: The number of sacks that the Tennessee defense has accounted for this season. It ranks third in the SEC and is tied for 11th nationally. The Vols have recorded at least one sack in 16-straight games. 93: The number of tackles for loss from Tennessee this season. The Vols are second in the conference have produced 4.0 TFLs in 24 consecutive games dating back to the 2022 season. 22: The number of games that the Tennessee offense has produced 200 or more rushing yards under Heupel. The Vols have totaled that number in seven of 12 games this season. They are 20-2 in those games. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Vols DC Tim Banks leads Tennessee into clash against weak Iowa offense 13.2: The average number of points that the Iowa defense has allowed per game this season. The Hawkeyes have given up just five touchdowns over the last 28 quarters and seven touchdowns in the last 36 quarters. 71: The number of games that Iowa has won when leading by eight or more points in a game dating back to the 2015 season. The Hawkeyes have lost just twice when leading by eight or more in that span. 47.9: The average number of yards per punt from Tory Taylor. The Iowa punter, who won the Ray Guy Award last month, leads the nation in total punts with 86 this season.

Storylines