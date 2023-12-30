In the Citrus Bowl, Tennessee is bringing a mixture of experience and youth on the defensive side of the ball.

The Tim Banks-led unit will square up against an Iowa offense that struggled throughout 2023. Offensive coordinator, Brian Ferentz, will be relieved of his duties following the year due to the poor production.

Now, the Vols have the chance to take advantage of the weak offensive group and head into 2024 on the right foot defensively.

With the Hawkeyes throwing for a mere 123.2 yards per game, Tennessee's secondary made up of mainly freshmen and sophomores will have the chance to prove themselves against a not-so-dynamic offense.

"I think the key word is opportunity," said Banks. "Obviously, we have had some transition back there and we wish those guys the best. We are super happy for the guys that are here. There are going to be great opportunities, some guys that have played some, some guys that have not played at all. But, at the end of the day, we believe in the standard being the standard regardless of who is out there. We are looking forward to watching them perform this Monday. I know these guys have worked really hard and every single person in that room believes in them and we are looking forward to watching them perform this Monday."

Banks and the defense aren't taking Iowa lightly, though.

They're not focused on any previous stats. Just like themself, the Hawkeyes have had time to address issues and improve.

"You throw out all the records, in my opinion, the stats and all that stuff," said Banks. "The guys have had a couple weeks to get ready to work on things they need to improve on, no different than us. We are going to go out there and put our best foot forward and do everything we can to try to get this victory. I think those guys have worked their tail off. They have been working their tail off. They are excited about that challenge, and we are going to go out there and fight and try to get this victory."

What Iowa will present on the offensive side will be unlike anything Tennessee has faced this season, though. The Hawkeyes run plays with multiple tight ends on the field to go along with an impressive offensive line.

This hasn't necessarily worked well, but the Vols must be prepared to defend these looks.

"I think they do well up front," said Banks. "I think the o-line does a really good job working together. I feel like they will show us some stuff that we really have not seen this year. They run a lot of 13-personnel and 12-personnel, and they will stay in that all game. I feel like that is a little bit different, stuff we really have not seen."

For the Vols to feel good, they want to get after the quarterback. This is something Tennessee has looked to do in each game under Josh Heupel and Banks.

This may be more of a challenge than usual, though. Iowa forces teams to respect the run and are sound in pass protection.

This likely won't stop the Vols from sticking to its strengths, though.

"We are obviously always trying to apply some pressure when we can," said Banks. "One of the things that makes Iowa unique is they are very rarely off schedule. They work really hard to stay on schedule, I should say. We have to do a great job stopping the run, putting ourselves in a situation to be able to rush the passer. Right now, our main priority is making sure that we can put ourselves in a situation that would give us a chance to hopefully try to apply some pressure."

Despite losing Tyler Baron to the portal, Tennessee's defensive line is mostly intact. The group has seen success this year and many are set to return next year, as well.

This unit along with the linebacking corp may be some of the deciding factors in the match.

Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. ET in Orlando, Fla. It will air on ABC as it precedes the College Football Playoff games.