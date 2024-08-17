VolReport takes a closer look at the recruitment of Sanders and what brought forth this decision.

2025 five-star Providence Day (N.C.) lineman David Sanders Jr. has committed to the Vols over Nebraska , Ohio State and Georgia with countless other suitors after him during the process.

Tennessee football has pulled off one of its biggest recruiting wins under Josh Heupel as it landed the Rivals No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 3 recruit in the country.

The Vols identified the 6-foot-6, 265-pound tackle early on and made the Tar Heel state target a major priority for the 2025 cycle. Heupel and Glen Elarbee made sure that not only the prospect, but the entire Sanders family felt the genuine approach from Tennessee.

"Everything has been great," Sanders Jr. told VolReport in a past interview. "It's been constant communication with me and my family. They do a good job at knowing my schedule. I have a busy schedule, but they stay connected. They are not only building a relationship with me but my family, as well."

As that relationship continued to build, you have to pay attention on the interaction between the two.

Sure, the school is going to reach out and invite to campus and much more. However, this was a bit different. Sanders seemed as interested in the Vols and the relationships and personal connection made a huge impact on the No. 3 overall player.

Rivals Ranking Director & National Transfer Portal Analyst Adam Friedman conducted an interview early this year that could be key with some of the responses.

Sanders would inform Friedman that Tennessee was the team he is 'most excited about' early in 2024.

"I would say that's about correct," Sanders told Friedman. "The amount of effort they put in recruiting me within this last year, I would say they've been recruiting me the best out of anybody.

“That 'need' versus 'want' factor plays a huge role. They have plenty to off-the-field opportunities that you can get involved in."

That is a constant message from Sanders as he has told VolReport, ‘Just the personalization with the recruiting process. I think they do a great job staying connected. Thats the biggest thing. A lot of schools don't really reach out as much as I thought they were, even though they are allowed to now, but Tennessee does a great job of that, for sure.’

The Vols currently have the No. 10 overall class for the 2025 cycle, but this should give them a very nice bump. This will also pair the Rivals No. 1 and No. 3 offensive tackles together as 2025 five-star offensive tackle Douglas Utu is already committed to the Tennessee.