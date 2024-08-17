PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Where Tennessee's 2025 class is ranked after David Sanders Jr.'s commitment

David Sanders Jr. inside Neyland Stadium during a visit to Tennessee in May of 2024.
David Sanders Jr. inside Neyland Stadium during a visit to Tennessee in May of 2024. (David Sanders Jr. Twitter/X (@DavidLSandersJr))
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee football has just landed the No. 3 player in the 2025 class in David Sanders Jr.

As the top-ranked offensive lineman in the class, Sanders gives the Vols a significant boost in its ranking for the class on Rivals.com.

Here's where they now sit.

The Vols have now shot from No. 10 in the country to No. 7 in the class. This three-spot jump leaps Tennessee over Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Miami.

With 22 total commitments, the Vols' class features an average star rating of 3.64. The breakdown is two five-stars, 10 four-stars and 10 three-stars. The other five-star paired up with Sanders is the No. 3 offensive tackle in the class in Douglas Utu.

Overall, Tennessee is has 2,396 points in the class. It is No. 7 overall but fifth in the SEC.

Other top recruits set to come off the board soon who are considering the Vols are Jaime Ffrench, Onis Konanbanny and a possible flip from Daune Morris.

Top 10 2025 Recruiting Classes on Rivals.com
Rank Team No. of Commits Total Points

1

Ohio State

24

3202

2

LSU

22

2746

3

Alabama

20

2725

4

Georgia

22

2544

5

Auburn

22

2432

6

Notre Dame

22

2408

7

Tennessee

22

2396

8

Miami

21

2371

9

Oklahoma

22

2350

10

Texas A&M

20

2333
As of August 17, 2024

–––––

