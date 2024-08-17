Where Tennessee's 2025 class is ranked after David Sanders Jr.'s commitment
Tennessee football has just landed the No. 3 player in the 2025 class in David Sanders Jr.
As the top-ranked offensive lineman in the class, Sanders gives the Vols a significant boost in its ranking for the class on Rivals.com.
Here's where they now sit.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
The Vols have now shot from No. 10 in the country to No. 7 in the class. This three-spot jump leaps Tennessee over Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Miami.
With 22 total commitments, the Vols' class features an average star rating of 3.64. The breakdown is two five-stars, 10 four-stars and 10 three-stars. The other five-star paired up with Sanders is the No. 3 offensive tackle in the class in Douglas Utu.
Overall, Tennessee is has 2,396 points in the class. It is No. 7 overall but fifth in the SEC.
Other top recruits set to come off the board soon who are considering the Vols are Jaime Ffrench, Onis Konanbanny and a possible flip from Daune Morris.
|Rank
|Team
|No. of Commits
|Total Points
|
1
|
Ohio State
|
24
|
3202
|
2
|
LSU
|
22
|
2746
|
3
|
Alabama
|
20
|
2725
|
4
|
Georgia
|
22
|
2544
|
5
|
Auburn
|
22
|
2432
|
6
|
Notre Dame
|
22
|
2408
|
7
|
Tennessee
|
22
|
2396
|
8
|
Miami
|
21
|
2371
|
9
|
Oklahoma
|
22
|
2350
|
10
|
Texas A&M
|
20
|
2333
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
–––––