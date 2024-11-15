COMMIT ALERT: 2025 highly-recruited guard Jaida Civil picks Lady Vols

Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols are red-hot on the recruiting trail.
The latest edition to the 2025 class comes in Jaida Civil, a 2025 guard out of Vero Beach, Florida.
On ESPNW, she is rated as a four-star and the No. 32 player in the country.
Civil picked Tennessee over other highly-touted programs across the country. Along with the Lady Vols, her top-eight featured Miami, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Central Florida and Cincinnati.
She stands at 6-feet tall making her a well-sized guard that will fit into Caldwell's system. With athletic traits, she will be poised to make an impact in the press that has already begun to cause opponents fits.
She also has an offensive game that should fit well as she excels in transition with nice touch around the rim and a reliable jump shot. With a strong handle on the ball and ability to play through contact, it's easy to see why teams around the country extended offers.
Civil was in town for Tennessee football's game against Florida in October. She was one of the three key uncommitted pieces there for the visit that included sports cars for photos.
Joining her were Deniya Prawl, a five-star wing who picked the Lady Vols on Nov. 11 and Grace Knox who ultimately chose LSU.
She now joins four other players in the 2025 class. Prawl was the most recent addition and she signed with Tennessee on Wednesday, as well.
Twin guards Mia and Mya Pauldo are also in the class. Mia is a five-star and ranked as the No. 11 player in the country on ESPNW while Mya sits at No. 56 as a four-star. There has not been an announcement of their signing yet.
