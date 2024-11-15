COMMIT ALERT: 2025 highly-recruited guard Jaida Civil picks Lady Vols

(Photo by Jaida Civil Twitter/X (@JaidaCivil))

Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols are red-hot on the recruiting trail. The latest edition to the 2025 class comes in Jaida Civil, a 2025 guard out of Vero Beach, Florida. On ESPNW, she is rated as a four-star and the No. 32 player in the country.

Civil picked Tennessee over other highly-touted programs across the country. Along with the Lady Vols, her top-eight featured Miami, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Central Florida and Cincinnati. She stands at 6-feet tall making her a well-sized guard that will fit into Caldwell's system. With athletic traits, she will be poised to make an impact in the press that has already begun to cause opponents fits. She also has an offensive game that should fit well as she excels in transition with nice touch around the rim and a reliable jump shot. With a strong handle on the ball and ability to play through contact, it's easy to see why teams around the country extended offers.