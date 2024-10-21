COMMIT ALERT: 2026 3-star defensive end Tyson Bacon commits to Vols

For the second time in as many days, Tennessee football added another commitment to its 2026 class.

Tyson Bacon, a three-star strongside defensive end out of Hoover High School (Ala.) is the latest to pledge to the Vols, announcing his commitment to the program via Instagram on Monday, two days after being in attendance for Tennessee's 24-17 win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium.

Bacon joins four-star offensive lineman Brandon Anderson, who committed to Tennessee Sunday.