COMMIT ALERT: 2026 3-star defensive end Tyson Bacon commits to Vols

in other news
Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined
Tennessee and Kentucky will meet next Saturday in primetime.
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors
More recognition from the SEC for two Tennessee standouts after the Vols' win over Alabama.
How Chris Brazzell II became another Third Saturday in October hero
The Tennessee wide receiver caught the Vols’ go-ahead touchdown in 24-17 win over Alabama on Saturday.
2026 4-star OT Sam Greer talks Tennessee visit, top five schools
2026 four-star offensive lineman Sam Greer updates Tennessee football recruitment and game day visit.
Vegas: Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson enters Heisman race
Tennessee football is heading into its second bye week with plenty of momentum after beating Alabama.
in other news
Tennessee-Kentucky set for primetime kickoff, TV network to be determined
Tennessee and Kentucky will meet next Saturday in primetime.
Dylan Sampson, Cooper Mays earn offensive SEC weekly honors
More recognition from the SEC for two Tennessee standouts after the Vols' win over Alabama.
How Chris Brazzell II became another Third Saturday in October hero
The Tennessee wide receiver caught the Vols’ go-ahead touchdown in 24-17 win over Alabama on Saturday.
For the second time in as many days, Tennessee football added another commitment to its 2026 class.
Tyson Bacon, a three-star strongside defensive end out of Hoover High School (Ala.) is the latest to pledge to the Vols, announcing his commitment to the program via Instagram on Monday, two days after being in attendance for Tennessee's 24-17 win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
Bacon joins four-star offensive lineman Brandon Anderson, who committed to Tennessee Sunday.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Bacon held a number of Power 4 offers, including LSU, Georgia Tech, Florida and Mississippi State, in addition to Tennessee.
The Vols offered the Alabama product back in April and he had taken numerous visits to Knoxville. Bacon was one of several prospects on campus for a major recruiting weekend for Tennessee, coinciding with its top 15 clash with Alabama.
That win, coupled with the atmosphere at Neyland Stadium evidently left an impression on the visitors.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: 2026 4-star OL Brandon Anderson commits to Vols
The Vols' 2026 class is up to four commitments, including five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon, four-star tight end Carson Sneed, Anderson and now Bacon.
The class is up to No. 7 nationally in the Rivals 2026 team rankings.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.