Another Saturday, another recruit picks Tennessee football. The Vols have been on a recruiting roll stemming back to July 13. There has been a commit every Saturday since then. Tennessee now has their man as 2026 four-star quarterback Faizon Brandon has committed to the Vols. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Sometimes, it can be a bit of a worry when a prospect commits this early, but two things change that in this situation. First would be the fact that quarterbacks are typically the one position you want to get in early because there is a lot less time to play with. The second thing is the mutual interest of one another between the prospect and the school. NC State was probably the initial leader when all of this began but Tennessee showed up to make things interesting. The Vols keyed in and prioritized the rising junior early on and began working a relationship with the North Carolina native. "Tennessee has recruited me hard for a very long time and has built a great relationship with me," Brandon said. "That relationship they've built has come a long way, and that is the thing that has really meant the most to me." The Grimsley (N.C.) student-athlete has probably seen the campus in Knoxville in the ballpark of 10 times since the summer of 2023. VolReport got a chance to see the Rivals No. 8 pro-style quarterback at the Elite 11 back in April. "I see how they can develop quarterbacks and they've done a good job at that," Brandon said at the even. "They have evidence of developing quarterbacks, so seeing that has definitely put them at the top spot for me, knowing they can develop me." MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Where former Tennessee football stars are rated in Madden 25