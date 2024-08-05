Saturday brought forth the first commitment of the 2026 cycle when four-star quarterback Faizon Brandon announced his pledge to the Vols. Two days removed and we will stick with that same class as another top target comes off the board.

"Tennessee is headed to the top of (college football) very fast and I don't see why I shouldn't be a part of it," Sneed told VolReport. "I have a great relationship with the coaches, and they are right up the road."

The relationship with Tennessee has been built throughout the years for Sneed. He's close with the coaching staff, including tight ends coach Alec Abeln.

"Couldn't be better," Sneed said. "I am without a doubt closest with the tight end's coach, Coach Abeln."

Abeln has been on fire as of late. He landed a couple of great additions from the portal in Holden Staes and Miles Kitselman and now has two elite guys in the 2025 class in Da'Saahn Brame and Jack Van Dorselaer.

Now adding the No. 5 overall tight end of the 2026 class, the goal is to try to pair him with the Rivals No. 1 tight end Kendre' Harrison. Coach Abeln seems to be a very genuine and transparent coach which is leading him to be one of the best recruiters on staff and in the SEC.

The staff has plans laid out for the new commit. Sneed thinks highly of the plans being discussed and even appreciates their evaluation. The Vols believe the rising junior is an every down tight end and the prospect himself agrees.

The in-state recruit has spent a lot of time in Knoxville as an underclassman. These guys have their reasonings for their recruiting timelines regardless of how erratic they may be, but for Sneed it was pretty straight forward.

"That's home," Sneed said. "I want some stress off of my shoulders and play free this season."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Elite 2027 QB Trent Seaborn talks Tennessee after receiving Vols offer

You have to love the accountability of a high school athlete understanding the toll that this process can take. These young men have a very wild schedule as it is, adding the recruiting aspect is a different type of animal.

Understanding that his mind was made up, that it made sense to get it out of the way so he can fully focus and be there for and with his teammates, speak to his leadership and character attributes.

Having Brandon, one of the top quarterbacks in the class, already committed certainly helped make up Sneed's mine.

"Having a guy like Faizon commit is great," Sneed said. "Not only for me, but for the rest of my class. We got a leader and a dude who can sling the ball."

It definitely seems that the in-state commit approves of the first piece of the 2026 puzzle to fall into place. As far as the rest of the class, there are a few guys that the Nashville standout has on his mind already that he plans to talk to about the Vols.

A pair of in-state guys in Tyreek King and Justin Hopkins, along with an elite edge from Georgia in Kantrell Webb is who quickly came to mind for Sneed.

Sneed also messaged VolReport what he wants to communicate to Vol fans:

"It's been a long time coming, but I'm H🍊ME!"