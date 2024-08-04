Tennessee football has had an incredible run of quarterback commitments since Nico Iamaleava in 2023. Following the five-star are four-stars Jake Merklinger, George MacIntyre and now Faizon Brandon. So where will the Vols go in the 2027 class to keep this streak alive? The early answer looks like Trent Seaborn is toward the top of the list. He picked up an offer from Tennessee in the opening day of August after already visiting previously in the recruiting process. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

As we head into the 2024 season, the 2027 class is yet to be ranked. However, it can be expected that Seaborn is near the top of the rankings if not the No. 1 player or quarterback in the class. As a freshman, he led Thompson (Ala.) to the state title game and earned MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year honors. Before this breakout season that featured over 2,500 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, Seaborn made his way north to Knoxville during the spring. While on campus, he got to meet with the Vols' coaching staff including quarterback coach and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and assistant Mitch Militello. Along with the coaches, Seaborn also connected with quarterbacks Joe Milton III and starter Nico Iamaleava. "We had met them not this spring, but last spring, when we went up for a spring practice," Seaborn said. "We really liked them when we met them. Since then, we weren't really able to get in touch but we actually had a contact on my side. I was able to get us in touch with Coach Militello and Coach Halzle and now that we are connected, I think our relationship is really going to go up hill." MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Where former Tennessee football stars are rated in Madden 25

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGwgbG92ZSDwn6SY8J+PvSBUaGFuayB5b3UgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGpvc2hoZXVwZWw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoam9zaGhldXBlbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEhhbHpsZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AQ29hY2hIYWx6bGU8L2E+IGZvciBoYXZpbmcgbWUgb3V0IHRvIHNwcmlu ZyBwcmFjdGljZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZvbF9G b290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9h Pi4gSW5jcmVkaWJsZSBmYWNpbGl0aWVzIGFuZCBsb3ZlIHRoZSBjdWx0dXJl IHRoZXJlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv R0JPP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR0JPPC9h PvCfjYogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Jv Y2t5VG9wP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUm9j a3lUb3A8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbWF4d2Vs bHRodXJtb25kP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBtYXh3ZWxsdGh1cm1v bmQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hCcmVz a2U/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoQnJlc2tlPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0phY2tMb3dhcnk/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEphY2tMb3dhcnk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vbmljb19pYW1hbGVhdmE4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBuaWNvX2lhbWFsZWF2YTg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQWFyb25BbWFhbWE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFh cm9uQW1hYW1hPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jl Y3J1aXRXYXJyaW9ycz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVjcnVpdFdh cnJpb3JzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1FCSGl0 TGlzdD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUUJIaXRMaXN0PC9hPuKApiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28va2c1YnNGbHo0WCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2tnNWJzRmx6NFg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHJlbnQgU2VhYm9ybiAy MDI3IFFCIChAVHJlbnRTZWFib3JuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1RyZW50U2VhYm9ybi9zdGF0dXMvMTYzOTc3NDIzMTk0MzU3NzYw MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAyNSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

While on the visit, Seaborn was able to sit in for a position meeting. During this time, he was impressed by Halzle's command of the offense and the dynamics of the group. The tempo of the offense, which is similar to the one he runs in high school, also caught his attention. Specifically, he said the spread of the offense and willingness to throw is something he likes. "Tempo, when we were watching practice they were very active," Seaborn said. "I actually got to sit in on a meeting and Joe Milton was in there and Nico, he was just up and coming, and got to see what their quarterback meeting was like. It was just a lot to take in. I really learned something from that and seeing Coach Halzle on the board, he really knows what he's talking about." While he got a good initial impression from Halzle and Militello, he lost contact for a bit. However, a contact on Seaborn's side reconnected the 2027 prospect and the staff. Since then, he described the connected as 'going up hill.' It was these coaches that broke the news of the offer to Seaborn. "It was just a blessing," Seaborn said. "My dad, or both my parents, actually grew up there. We were just super grateful when Coach Militello and Coach Halzle gave us the great news. Tennessee has been a school that we've wanted to get in touch with for a while. They've got great history, a great offense and I think they're really going to go somewhere." MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Boo Carter continuing to make impression in Vols’ secondary

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4g8J+Fvu+4j2ZmZXIgZnJvbSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZvbF9Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVm9sX0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR0I/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHQjwvYT7wn42KIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hqb3NoaGV1cGVsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGpvc2hoZXVwZWw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hIYWx6bGU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QENvYWNoSGFsemxlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L01pdGNoX01pbGl0ZWxsbz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWl0Y2hf TWlsaXRlbGxvPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21h eHdlbGx0aHVybW9uZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AbWF4d2VsbHRo dXJtb25kPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlY3J1 aXRXYXJyaW9ycz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcmVjcnVpdHdhcnJp b3JzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FMN0FGb290 YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQUw3QUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FuZHJld3RzaW1vbnNvbj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYW5kcmV3dHNpbW9uc29uPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsZWNFdGhlcmVkZ2VTQz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQWxlY0V0aGVyZWRnZVNDPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NoYWRTaW1tb25zXz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2hhZFNpbW1vbnNfPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Uml2YWxzRnJpZWRtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsc0Zy aWVkbWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dvVm9s czI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR29Wb2xzMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZvbFNwb3J0c05ldHdyaz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVm9sU3BvcnRzTmV0d3JrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ZvbEZCUmVjcnVpdGluZz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVm9sRkJSZWNydWl0aW5nPC9hPuKApiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vU09zTjlLYzd3dCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NP c045S2M3d3Q8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHJlbnQgU2VhYm9ybiAyMDI3IFFC IChAVHJlbnRTZWFib3JuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1RyZW50U2VhYm9ybi9zdGF0dXMvMTgxOTEwNjA1NzkxMTcyMjM4ND9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==