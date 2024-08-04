Elite 2027 QB Trent Seaborn talks Tennessee after receiving Vols offer
Tennessee football has had an incredible run of quarterback commitments since Nico Iamaleava in 2023. Following the five-star are four-stars Jake Merklinger, George MacIntyre and now Faizon Brandon.
So where will the Vols go in the 2027 class to keep this streak alive?
The early answer looks like Trent Seaborn is toward the top of the list. He picked up an offer from Tennessee in the opening day of August after already visiting previously in the recruiting process.
As we head into the 2024 season, the 2027 class is yet to be ranked. However, it can be expected that Seaborn is near the top of the rankings if not the No. 1 player or quarterback in the class.
As a freshman, he led Thompson (Ala.) to the state title game and earned MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year honors.
Before this breakout season that featured over 2,500 passing yards and 27 touchdowns, Seaborn made his way north to Knoxville during the spring. While on campus, he got to meet with the Vols' coaching staff including quarterback coach and offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and assistant Mitch Militello.
Along with the coaches, Seaborn also connected with quarterbacks Joe Milton III and starter Nico Iamaleava.
"We had met them not this spring, but last spring, when we went up for a spring practice," Seaborn said. "We really liked them when we met them. Since then, we weren't really able to get in touch but we actually had a contact on my side. I was able to get us in touch with Coach Militello and Coach Halzle and now that we are connected, I think our relationship is really going to go up hill."
While on the visit, Seaborn was able to sit in for a position meeting. During this time, he was impressed by Halzle's command of the offense and the dynamics of the group.
The tempo of the offense, which is similar to the one he runs in high school, also caught his attention. Specifically, he said the spread of the offense and willingness to throw is something he likes.
"Tempo, when we were watching practice they were very active," Seaborn said. "I actually got to sit in on a meeting and Joe Milton was in there and Nico, he was just up and coming, and got to see what their quarterback meeting was like. It was just a lot to take in. I really learned something from that and seeing Coach Halzle on the board, he really knows what he's talking about."
While he got a good initial impression from Halzle and Militello, he lost contact for a bit. However, a contact on Seaborn's side reconnected the 2027 prospect and the staff.
Since then, he described the connected as 'going up hill.'
It was these coaches that broke the news of the offer to Seaborn.
"It was just a blessing," Seaborn said. "My dad, or both my parents, actually grew up there. We were just super grateful when Coach Militello and Coach Halzle gave us the great news. Tennessee has been a school that we've wanted to get in touch with for a while. They've got great history, a great offense and I think they're really going to go somewhere."
The next step for Seaborn is to make his way for a visit to see Tennessee on a game day. He's never caught the Vols' game day environment in person, but he's only heard good things.
"I've heard Neyland Stadium is just a crazy place to be in," Seaborn said. "The Rocky Top song and traditions up there, I've heard are pretty cool. But I have not been up there before and I really hope to experience it."
This would feature watching Iamaleava in person. After the pair met during his 2023 spring visit, Seaborn likes what he sees from the young starter.
His prediction is Iamaleava will 'take off' due to a year under his belt to learn the offense.
As far as his own season, Seaborn is focused firstly on his team. He wants to bring Thompson a state championship after making an appearance in the game as a freshman.
The rising sophomore also would like to work on his leadership as well as accuracy and extending plays with his legs.
