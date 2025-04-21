COMMIT ALERT: Ex-UCLA, Appalachian State QB Joey Aguilar commits to Vols

Tennessee has appeared to have landed its transfer quarterback.

In a landmark move in the NIL era of college football, the Vols are reportedly signing former UCLA and Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar hours after Aguilar officially entered the transfer portal.

ESPN's Chris Low was the first to report late Monday.

Aguilar, who began his career at the JUCO level at Diablo Valley Community College, spent the last two seasons at Appalachian State where he broke multiple school records. He transferred to UCLA this past offseason and went through spring practices there.

Aguilar's re-entry into the portal and commitment to Tennessee comes after ex-Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava transferred to the Bruins over the weekend.

Iamaleava, who was set to be Tennessee's starting quarterback for the second-straight season, left the program before its spring game last week. He entered the transfer portal on the first day of the spring window on April 16.

With Iamaleava's departure, the Vols were left with two scholarship quarterbacks in redshirt freshman Jake Merklinger and freshman George MacIntrye, a four-star prospect in Tennessee's 2025 signing class that arrived on campus in December.

Fifth-year Vols' head coach Josh Heupel said following Tennessee's spring game that the coaching staff would pursue an experienced quarterback in the transfer market. It appears that's what they've found in Aguilar.

The California native passed for more than 6,700 yards, including 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in two seasons with the Mountaineers.

In Aguilar's first season at Appalachian State in 2023, he was tabbed the Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year after throwing for 3,757 yards 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, leading the Mountaineers to the Cure Bowl where he was named MVP.

Aguilar set single-season program records in passing yards (3757), touchdowns (33), total offense (4,002), 200-yard passing games (13 games), completions (293) and attempts (460) during that 2023 campaign.

Aguilar totaled 3,003 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season.

With the addition of Aguilar, Tennessee has three scholarship quarterbacks on its roster and one with significantly more game experience having played in 41 games with 24 starts. Merklinger appeared in two games as a freshman last season.

Reports indicate that Aguilar had an impressive spring at UCLA under first-year offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri. He participated in spring practices even after reports that the school was in talks with Iamaleava.

Aguilar will have one season of eligibility remaining, due to the NCAA's recent waiver granting an additional season for junior college players.