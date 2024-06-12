The era of the transfer portal has allowed several players to carve out unique paths to create their footprint on college football. That happens to be the case here as former Kentucky and Towson defensive back Andre Stewart announced he will be taking his talents to Tennessee football. Stewart redshirted during his season with the Wildcats, giving him three years of eligibility remaining to use in Knoxville. Once he made the decision to take his talents to Tennessee, he broke down his decision with VolReport. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

When he entered the transfer portal, Tennessee already had his attention as a potential landing spot, citing the program's rich tradition in a perennial conference. "Initially, Tennessee stood out because of its rich football tradition and the competitive nature of the SEC," Stewart said. "The program’s consistent performance and the passionate fan base also played significant roles in making it an attractive option." For Tennessee fans who keep up with the program's recruiting efforts, 'Andre Stewart' might sound like a familiar name, and that is because he is. While he ended up picking Kentucky out of high school, Tennessee offered him while at North Cobb High School. The passionate fanbase is something that has stayed with him from his visits to Knoxville. "The passion of the Tennessee fan base has always stood out to me," Stewart said. "The support and energy they bring to each game are unparalleled. Additionally, the program’s commitment to excellence and player development has been evident from my initial recruitment days." As he began his search for the right fit in his next college, he was doing his due diligence. That meant looking at everything a program had to offer. What Tennessee had to offer the defensive back aligned with his vision. "Tennessee provided a welcoming environment where I felt a strong connection with the coaching staff and the program's culture," Stewart said. "The team’s vision aligned with my personal and athletic goals, making it the ideal choice for my growth and success." MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Expert opinion: FSU reporter previews Vols' CWS opening matchup

As he worked through the process, it was important to find a coaching staff he could connect with throughout the portal process and once he made it to that program. That was something he found at Tennessee. "The coaches were incredibly supportive and transparent throughout the decision-making process," Stewart said. "They emphasized their commitment to developing my skills and integrating me into the team seamlessly, ensuring that I felt confident in my choice." It was also about finding a coaching staff that he wants to learn under and develop to his potential. With Josh Heupel and the defensive staff at Tennessee, they have shown the ability to keep improving the defense every year and Stewart is eager to get to work with these coaches. "Willie Martinez is a phenomenal defensive backs coach with a wealth of experience, and I’m excited to learn from him," Stewart said. "Tim Banks’ defensive strategies are impressive, and Josh Heupel’s leadership has brought a dynamic and positive change to the program. Together, they create a coaching trifecta that I’m eager to work with." In terms of what the Tennessee coaches see in him, they see a versatile defensive back who will start out at primarily the cornerback position, with the flexibility to move around if needed. "The coaching staff sees my versatility as a major asset," Stewart said. "They plan to utilize me primarily as a cornerback but are open to employing me in different roles, like safety or star, depending on the team’s needs and game strategies."

Stewart played his high school football at North Cobb, where he was a teammate of current Vols edge rusher Joshua Josephs. Now, as Stewart comes to Tennessee, the pair are reunited. Having someone he knows that will be in his corner gives him that feeling of home already. "Josh Josephs is aware of my transfer, and he’s been incredibly supportive," Stewart said. "His message was one of excitement and encouragement. Reuniting with Josh feels like coming home; having a familiar face on the team makes the transition smoother and more exciting." MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee basketball commit DeWayne Brown II rises in 2025 Rivals150

