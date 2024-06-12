He moved up seven spots in the ratings and remains a three-star prospect.

There has been an update to the 2025 basketball recruiting rankings as an updated edition of Rivals150 has been released.

Brown now sits as the No. 125 player nationally. He is the No. 21 power forward in the class, as well.

Out of Hoover, Alabama, he is the second-highest-ranked player from the state. He only sits behind guard Simon Walker out of Huntsville.

Recently, he was invited to compete in USA basketball U17 training camp. This works as a try-out for the 12-man national team roster that will be decided.

Brown is currently the only Vols commit in the 2025 class. Rick Barnes has secured pieces ahead of him though that project to still be on the roster by the time he reaches Knoxville.

In the 2024 class, guard Bishop Boswell signed. He just moved onto campus and has chosen No. 3 for his jersey number.

In the 2023 class, JP Estrella, Cameron Carr and Cade Phillips just completed their freshman seasons and will return for their sophomore campaigns. Phillips is also from Alabama.

Brown projects as a power forward but could be slotted up to the center position. At 6-foot-9, he has the physicality to rebound with bigger centers despite giving up some height. This would put him in a similar role as Tobe Awaka played the previous two seasons for the Vols.

He is also a nice lob threat with a plus vertical that should fit in well with Tennessee's offense. With positive attributes as a defender, there is no surprise Barnes wanted to bring him aboard.

His decision ultimately came down to the Vols and Mississippi State before choosing Tennessee.