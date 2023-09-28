Tennessee picked up its first basketball commitment of the 2024 class on Thursday. This came in the form of landing Myers Park (NC) four-star guard Bishop Boswell. The Charlotte native is listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and plays the point guard position. He had a great summer leading his AAU team in points, rebounds, assists and steals. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Following his summer performances, where he took the reigns at point guard, his recruitment quickly picked up. From there on out, Tennessee put its best foot forward in hopes of landing the four-star. Ultimately it paid off with Boswell choosing the Vols over Xavier, Wake Forest, Georgia, Missouri and others. Tennessee sent head coach Rick Barnes and assistant coach Justin Gainey to Myers Park to see the new commit. Both coaches are from North Carolina and have been able to connect well with recruits from the area. Those North Carolina connections ended up becoming one of the major selling points for the Vols program. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Where Tennessee men's and women's basketball land in early bracketologies These connections extended to when he made his trip to Knoxville the weekend of the Austin Peay football game. For that visit, Coach Barnes had a card up his sleeve.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmFudCBXaWxsaWFtcywgQWx2aW4gS2FtYXJhIGFuZCBKYXNvbiBX aXR0ZW4gaG9ub3JlZCBkdXJpbmcgdGhlIGJyZWFrLjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJ5 YW4gU3lsdmlhIChAUnlhblRTeWx2aWEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUnlhblRTeWx2aWEvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDA2Mzg5NTI4NDYyNTAz MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDksIDIwMjM8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==