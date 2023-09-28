Commit Alert: Four-star guard Bishop Boswell commits to Tennessee
Tennessee picked up its first basketball commitment of the 2024 class on Thursday.
This came in the form of landing Myers Park (NC) four-star guard Bishop Boswell.
The Charlotte native is listed at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds and plays the point guard position. He had a great summer leading his AAU team in points, rebounds, assists and steals.
Following his summer performances, where he took the reigns at point guard, his recruitment quickly picked up.
From there on out, Tennessee put its best foot forward in hopes of landing the four-star. Ultimately it paid off with Boswell choosing the Vols over Xavier, Wake Forest, Georgia, Missouri and others.
Tennessee sent head coach Rick Barnes and assistant coach Justin Gainey to Myers Park to see the new commit. Both coaches are from North Carolina and have been able to connect well with recruits from the area.
Those North Carolina connections ended up becoming one of the major selling points for the Vols program.
These connections extended to when he made his trip to Knoxville the weekend of the Austin Peay football game. For that visit, Coach Barnes had a card up his sleeve.
Fellow Charlotte native and Vols legend Grant Williams was on the sidelines for the game and talked to Boswell about his experiences at Tennessee. The conversations he had with the new Dallas Maverick left a significant impression on the four-star, leaving him with positive thoughts of the culture at Tennessee.
Now it will be Boswell's turn to make his own experiences at the university. The basketball program needed to find a point guard for the future and now that has been accomplished.
