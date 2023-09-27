While football is rightfully at the top of everyone's minds as the season is in full swing, basketball has quietly crept onto the horizon. In just over a month, both men's and women's teams around the country will take to the hardwood to begin the 2023-24 campaigns. Let's dive into where Tennessee's men's and women's teams are projected to be seeded in ESPN's early bracketologies. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Vols: 2-seed in the Midwest Region

After earning a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament a year ago, Tennessee men's basketball made an impressive run all the way to the Sweet 16 while taking down Louisiana and Duke before falling to FAU. After the season, the Vols lost key contributors in Olivier Nkahmhoua, Uros Plavsic, Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key. However, they also return impactful players in Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi, Zakai Zeigler, Jonas Aidoo, Jahmai Mashack and Tobe Awaka. Newcomers include redshirt freshmen Freddie Dillione and DJ Jefferson and true freshmen JP Estrella, Cameron Carr and Cade Phillips. Tennessee brings in Dalton Knecht and Jordan Gainey through the transfer portal, as well. Due to this incoming talent mixing with already established pieces under Rick Barnes, ESPN projects the Vols to earn a 2-seed in the NCAA Tournament. This would make them the best team in the SEC as the next highest-ranked conference member are Arkansas and Texas A&M as 4-seeds. In Tennessee's Midwest Region would be 15-seed Radford in the first round then either 7-seed Memphis or 10-seed Xavier. The other top seeds that would be in the Vols' path to their first ever Final Four are 1-seed Purdue, 3-seed Texas, 4-seed UNC, 5-seed Villanova and 6-seed USC. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee men's basketball coach Rick Barnes extended through 2027-28

Lady Vols: 3-seed in the Portland 3 Region