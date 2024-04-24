COMMIT ALERT: Lady Vols basketball lands Miami post player Lazaria Spearman
The Lady Vols basketball has landed another player out of the transfer portal.
Miami center Lazaria Spearman has picked Tennessee following a visit to Knoxville.
She is the second commit out of the transfer portal joining Alyssa Latham.
Spearman stands at 6-foot-4 and was an interior threat for the Hurricanes. She averaged 6.3 points and six rebounds on 50% shooting from the field during her sophomore season.
She also attempted five 3-pointers on the year while knocking down one.
In her two years with Miami, Spearman played in 60 games while making 10 starts all in her sophomore campaign. She now has two season of eligibility remaining with Tennessee.
Spearman notched a double-double against now SEC foe Mississippi State in November. She earned 11 points and 15 rebounds with seven coming on the offensive end. She had four total double-doubles in the 2023-24 season.
According to ESPN, Spearman was ranked the No. 30 overall player in her class. ASGR Basketball had her as the No. 26 recruit.
She is from Dacula, Georgia where she averaged 20.9 points and 12 rebounds per game as a senior. She was named Gwinnett Daily Post All Region 8-AAAAAA Player of the Year. Spearman is the school's all-time leading scorer and rebounder.
This leaves four scholarships left for Tennessee this season.
WHAT KIM CALDWELL SAID
"We welcome Lazaria to the Lady Vol program and are excited about the height and athleticism she brings to our team," Caldwell said. "It's not easy to find someone with her combination of length and ability to play in transition. She really clicked with our team and is fun to be around. I can't wait to have her on the court with us."
