The Lady Vols basketball has landed another player out of the transfer portal. Miami center Lazaria Spearman has picked Tennessee following a visit to Knoxville. She is the second commit out of the transfer portal joining Alyssa Latham. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZmZpY2lhbGx5LCBvZmZpY2lhbCDinI3vuI88YnI+PGJyPldlbGNv bWUgdG8gUm9ja3kgVG9wLCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1NwZWFybWFuTGF6YXJpYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU3BlYXJt YW5MYXphcmlhPC9hPiEhIDxicj48YnI+RGV0YWlscyDCuyA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vSXpDU1FTTHZ5MCI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0l6Q1NRU0x2 eTA8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92T2lNWmlYaWZmIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdk9pTVppWGlmZjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBMYWR5IFZv bHMgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQExhZHlWb2xfSG9vcHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTGFkeVZvbF9Ib29wcy9zdGF0dXMvMTc4MzIyMDk0 MTc4MDA1MDM0Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNCwgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Advertisement

Spearman stands at 6-foot-4 and was an interior threat for the Hurricanes. She averaged 6.3 points and six rebounds on 50% shooting from the field during her sophomore season. She also attempted five 3-pointers on the year while knocking down one. In her two years with Miami, Spearman played in 60 games while making 10 starts all in her sophomore campaign. She now has two season of eligibility remaining with Tennessee. Spearman notched a double-double against now SEC foe Mississippi State in November. She earned 11 points and 15 rebounds with seven coming on the offensive end. She had four total double-doubles in the 2023-24 season. According to ESPN, Spearman was ranked the No. 30 overall player in her class. ASGR Basketball had her as the No. 26 recruit. She is from Dacula, Georgia where she averaged 20.9 points and 12 rebounds per game as a senior. She was named Gwinnett Daily Post All Region 8-AAAAAA Player of the Year. Spearman is the school's all-time leading scorer and rebounder. This leaves four scholarships left for Tennessee this season.

WHAT KIM CALDWELL SAID