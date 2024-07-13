COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee baseball lands JUCO LHP Brandon Arvidson
Tennessee baseball isn't slowing down on the recruiting trail out of the transfer portal.
Tony Vitello and the Vols have reeled in another highly sought-after recruit in JUCO left-handed pitcher Brandon Arvidson.
He spent 2024 with San Jacinto in Houston after spending his freshman year with Texas A&M.
In his freshman season, Arvidson did not see any action with the Aggies and received a redshirt. This came after earning Team MVP and First-Team All-District honors his senior season of high school in Dripping Springs, Texas.
He would transfer to the junior college ranks and found San Jacinto in Houston. In one year, he played his way into the eyes of many top programs including the reigning national champions.
Arvidson made 17 appearances and earned a 4-3 record and one save in nine starts. He posted an ERA of 3.84 in 61 innings pitched with a 1.43 WHIP and whopping 108 strikeouts.
Initially, Arvidson was committed to Texas. However, the coaching change after the season reopened his commitment.
Vitello was able to complete the pitch and landed the talented southpaw arm.
Arvidson will now enter his redshirt-sophomore season. He will be draft eligible following the upcoming 2025 slate but will have three more years of college eligibility, as well, to use in Knoxville.
This is now the sixth commit out of the transfer portal in this cycle for Tennessee. Arvidson joins Kennesaw State's Tanner Franklin and Ole Miss' Liam Doyle as pitchers to pick the Vols. Franklin is a right-handed pitcher while Doyle delivers from the left side.
In the field, Vitello has added infielders Gavin Kilen out of Louisville, Eric Rataczak out of Niagra and Andrew Fischer out of Ole Miss.
