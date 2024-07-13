Tennessee baseball isn't slowing down on the recruiting trail out of the transfer portal. Tony Vitello and the Vols have reeled in another highly sought-after recruit in JUCO left-handed pitcher Brandon Arvidson. He spent 2024 with San Jacinto in Houston after spending his freshman year with Texas A&M. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FeGNpdGVkIHRvIGFubm91bmNlIG15IGNvbW1pdG1lbnQgdG8gVGhl IFVuaXZlcnNpdHkgb2YgVGVubmVzc2Vl8J+NivCfjYo8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR0JPP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR0JPPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vc2xEOXRrakpwSiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NsRDl0a2pKcEo8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnJhbmRvbiBBcnZpZHNvbiAoQEFydmlkc29uQnJhbmRv bikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BcnZpZHNvbkJyYW5k b24vc3RhdHVzLzE4MTIyODM5NTExNDgzMjc0MDc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+SnVseSAxNCwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Advertisement

In his freshman season, Arvidson did not see any action with the Aggies and received a redshirt. This came after earning Team MVP and First-Team All-District honors his senior season of high school in Dripping Springs, Texas. He would transfer to the junior college ranks and found San Jacinto in Houston. In one year, he played his way into the eyes of many top programs including the reigning national champions. Arvidson made 17 appearances and earned a 4-3 record and one save in nine starts. He posted an ERA of 3.84 in 61 innings pitched with a 1.43 WHIP and whopping 108 strikeouts. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee football lands coveted 4-star WR Travis Smith Jr.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CcmFuZG9uIEFydmlkc29uICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1NKUmF2ZW5fQkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNKUmF2 ZW5fQkI8L2E+KSBjb21lcyBvdXQgOTItOTQgaGVyZSBlYXJseSB3LyBnb29k IG1peC4gU3Bpbm5pbmcgbG93LTgwcyBicmVha2luZyBiYWxsIHVwd2FyZHMg b2YgMjUwMCBSUE1zLiBGYWRpbmcgbWlkLTgwcyBDSCB0byBCUy4gQmlnIHN0 dWZmICZhbXA7IHRyYWl0czsgMTl0aCBvbiBsYXRlc3QgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1BHSkM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNQR0pDPC9hPiBUNTAwLiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvZXlDb2hlblBHP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBKb2V5Q29oZW5QRzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9Uc3V0aGVybGFuZFBHP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBU c3V0aGVybGFuZFBHPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0JQb25iYXNlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCUG9uYmFzZTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzJxRFpwOGVWNVgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS8ycURacDhlVjVYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBlcmZlY3QgR2FtZSBU ZXhhcyAoQFRleGFzX1BHKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1RleGFzX1BHL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc4NTY4MDc2NDQ0Njk2ODQ0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDExLCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK