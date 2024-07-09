Tennessee baseball is staying hot in the transfer portal while reeling in its fourth and fifth transfers of the cycle. This time, it's a pair of Ole Miss departures in infielder Andrew Fischer and pitcher Liam Doyle making the move to Knoxville. Both players will be entering their junior seasons where they will be draft eligible following the campaign. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Fischer primarily played third base for the Rebels as a sophomore but also spent some time as the designated hitter. He appeared and started in 55 games with 43 coming at the hot corner. At the plate, he hit .282 with 17 home runs, 42 runs and 44 RBI. This was good for a All-SEC Second Team nod as a DH/UTL. Prior to his Ole Miss tenure, he played at Duke for his freshman season. There, he started in 45 of his 47 appearances and was a Perfect Game Second Team Freshman All-American. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Hunter Ensley returning to Tennessee baseball for redshirt-senior season

