2x COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee baseball reels in pair of Ole Miss transfers
Tennessee baseball is staying hot in the transfer portal while reeling in its fourth and fifth transfers of the cycle.
This time, it's a pair of Ole Miss departures in infielder Andrew Fischer and pitcher Liam Doyle making the move to Knoxville.
Both players will be entering their junior seasons where they will be draft eligible following the campaign.
Fischer primarily played third base for the Rebels as a sophomore but also spent some time as the designated hitter. He appeared and started in 55 games with 43 coming at the hot corner.
At the plate, he hit .282 with 17 home runs, 42 runs and 44 RBI. This was good for a All-SEC Second Team nod as a DH/UTL.
Prior to his Ole Miss tenure, he played at Duke for his freshman season. There, he started in 45 of his 47 appearances and was a Perfect Game Second Team Freshman All-American.
Doyle is a lefty who saw action in 16 games with 11 coming as starts. In this time, he led the team in strikeouts with 84.
Overall, he posted an ERA of 6.35 and 2-4 record for a struggling Ole Miss squad. Opponents hit just .240 off of him, though, and left the yard only 10 times.
Before arriving in Oxford, Doyle played at Coastal Carolina. This makes both players' Tennessee stop their third school in as many years of their college career.
The duo join infielders Gavin Kilen and Eric Rataczak and pitcher Tanner Franklin as incoming players out of the portal. Center fielder Hunter Ensley also announced today he will return for his final season of eligibility.
