This time, it's three-star defensive tackle Darrion Smith pledging to take his talents to the Vols.

After landing a pair of commitments over the weekend in Lagonza Hayward and Da'Saahn Brame , Josh Heupel and company have reeled in another target.

Tennessee football doesn't look like it has any plans of slowing down on the recruiting trail.

"Great city, great school, the coaches are amazing," Smith told VolReport on his decision. "I love the coaches there and they're a family."

Smith is from Baltimore, Maryland where he plays for St. Frances. He is the No. 10 player in the state and the No. 31 player at the defensive tackle position.

While Smith never officially named any top schools, it is believed that this battle came down to Tennessee and Ohio State.

This included a flurry of visits to both programs. Smith was in Knoxville over this past weekend alongside many other top Tennessee targets. He also took visits in April of 2024 and 2023 to see the program.

He plans on taking his official visit to Tennessee during the weekend when the Vols host Alabama.

With Smith admitting the decision came down to the wire, defensive line coach Rodney Garner proved to be one of the deciding factors.

"Coach G is one of the best to do it," Smith said. "He's known for developing guys and getting them to the NFL. Also a great family man."

Smith won't be alone when he makes the move to Tennessee despite coming from out-of-state. He will rejoin former high school teammate Edrees Farooq who is beginning his freshman season with Tennessee.

"I played with E my whol high school career so he's someone I trust," Smith said. "And he loves it in Knoxville and he told me it's amazing down there."

The goal for Smith once arriving in Knoxville is to be 'one of the best to come out of Tennessee.'

He left with a message for Vol fans, as well.