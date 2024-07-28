Tennessee football makes Top 2 for 4-star DB target Onis Konanbanny
Coming off a weekend trip to Knoxville, Onis Konanbanny has cut down his list to two schools.
Originally from the UK, Konanbanny has played his prep football in South Carolina. Now, he's set to choose between Tennessee and Florida State.
Konanbanny is the No. 124 overall player in the 2025 class and No. 2 in the state. He is the No. 16 safety, as well.
With the dead period of football recruiting over, recruits have flocked to college campuses as many 2025 recruits are coming off the board. This included the Vols as they hosted plenty of priority targets.
On Saturday, four-star commits George MacIntyre and Ethan Utley made their way to campus alongside uncommitted four-star Da'Saahn Brame and five-star David Sanders Jr.
Konanbanny also announced on his Twitter/X that he would be on campus over the weekend as he joined the star studded list of prospects.
This comes after he took his final official visit to Tennessee before the dead period in June. He also took official visits to Penn State, LSU, North Carolina and the Seminoles.
Now with the list down to just the Vols and Florida State, he will iron out a decision that doesn't yet have set commitment date. Sources previously told Rivals to expect an announcement in early August, though.
The Vols just landed the commitment of another talented safety on Saturday. Lagonza 'Shaedy' Hayward picked Tennessee over Georgia and Florida. This made for the fifth defensive back commit of the 2025 class for the Vols.
However, Tennessee is still hard after Konanbanny. He is considered to be one of the top defensive backs on the board for the Vols as he nears a decision. Still young to football, he's shown flashes that have been intriguing to schools across the country.
If Tennessee can close things out and beat out Florida State, it would be another big land for its secondary. Josh Heupel has prioritized athletic defenders as he has begun to retool that unit and Konanbanny fits right in.
