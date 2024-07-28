Coming off a weekend trip to Knoxville, Onis Konanbanny has cut down his list to two schools. Originally from the UK, Konanbanny has played his prep football in South Carolina. Now, he's set to choose between Tennessee and Florida State. Konanbanny is the No. 124 overall player in the 2025 class and No. 2 in the state. He is the No. 16 safety, as well. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

With the dead period of football recruiting over, recruits have flocked to college campuses as many 2025 recruits are coming off the board. This included the Vols as they hosted plenty of priority targets. On Saturday, four-star commits George MacIntyre and Ethan Utley made their way to campus alongside uncommitted four-star Da'Saahn Brame and five-star David Sanders Jr. Konanbanny also announced on his Twitter/X that he would be on campus over the weekend as he joined the star studded list of prospects. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Top-ranked 2026 ILB Tai'Yion King turns family trip into Tennessee visit

