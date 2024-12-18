COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee lands Arizona OL transfer Wendell Moe Jr.

Nov 25, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Wendell Moe Jr. (72) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee football has added to its offensive line through the transfer portal. Wendell Moe Jr., a transfer out of Arizona, has joined the Vols, signing with the team on Wednesday. He is the first transfer to join Tennessee this off-season. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Moe is coming off his redshirt sophomore year at Arizona. This gives him two years of eligibility once he arrives in Knoxville. As a true freshman, Moe appeared in four games with the Wildcats and made three starts. The following year, he played in all 13 games including starts in each one. He played left guard. This previous season, Moe played in all 12 games and started in 11. He primarily played left guard but made two starts at right guard, as well. His PFF grade for this year was 67.4 including a high of 70.7 in a road game at BYU.