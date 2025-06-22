Tennessee baseball lands two-way transfer out of Bowling Green

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

This now marks seven commitments in the transfer portal to this point, but a good number are draft-eligible, including both Ford and Newman.

Just before Virginia slugger Henry Ford picked the Vols, Bowling Green two-way star DJ Newman also committed.

"I want to thank my teammates and coaches for a great three years at BGSU, but now it's time for the next chapter," Newman wrote in his announcement on Instagram. "Let's get to work. #GBO."

Newman is now the second former Bowling Green player to transfer to UT this off-season. Catcher Garrett Wright also picked the Vols.

This past season as a junior, Newman hit at a .419 clip in 25 games. He ripped four home runs in 93 at-bats while driving in 16 RBI and scoring 28 runs.

On the mound, he appeared in four games. During this time, he managed a 3.77 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched. Opponents hit just .268 off of him.

As a sophomore, Newman hit for a .371 average with 10 home runs. This came in 35 games and 34 starts over the course of 143 at-bats. On the mound, he earned a 3.61 ERA and 4-2 record in eight starts.

He was a Second Team All-MAC selection after the year.

In his freshman year, he made a quick impact. Newman hit for a .383 batting average with a home run in 41 games and 30 starts. He also pitched for a 3.49 ERA in 15 appearances and three starts. This resulted in a 3-2 record.

Newman was tabbed Freshman All-American as a result.

Other commitments besides Newman, Ford and Wright include pitchers Bo Rhudy of Kennesaw State, Mason Estrada of MIT, Clay Edmondson of UNC Asheville and Brady Frederick of ETSU.

The Vols also own juco commitments from right-handed hurler Matt Barr from Niagra and utility player Tyler Myatt from Walters State.