In-state athlete considering Tennessee football for Tuesday commitment

He'll make his announcement on June 24, this upcoming Tuesday, at 1 p.m. ET on his Instagram (@the.vonte).

Javonte Smith , a three-star athlete out of Jackson, Tennessee, will make his decision between the Vols, Arkansas , Missouri and West Virgina .

Coming off an official visit to Tennessee football this weekend, an in-state prospect has picked a commitment date.

Smith is coming off his official visit to Tennessee, his home-state school. This comes shortly after a trip to West Virginia.

After that visit, he spoke with Rivals and said he's eyeing a July commitment date. Right after his visit to see the Vols wrapped up, he moved the timeline up to early next week.

He also got to check out Arkansas the week prior and Missouri the week before that.

It's naturally a good sign to hear a commitment date announced just after an official visit. While it doesn't always mean the recruit will pick the school he just saw, it can sometimes be an indicator.

The Vols currently hold just nine commitments in the 2026 class. This is good for the No. 34 group in the country to this point.

The group is headlined by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon who is the top signal caller in the cycle and No. 2 overall player.

Tyreek King is knocking on the door of five-star status, but currently sits as a highly-ranked four-star.

Other four-stars committed to this point are tight end Carson Sneed, offensive lineman Gabriel Osenda and edge rusher Zach Groves.

Three-stars in the boat are edge rusher CJ Edwards, linebacker Braylon Outlaw and safety KJ McClain. On Saturday morning, unranked athlete Luke Thompson joined, as well.

In 2027, Tennessee just landed the commitment of three-star local linebacker JP Peace.