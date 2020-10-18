VolQuest - Commit Walker Merrill discusses senior year

Four-star wide receiver Walker Merrill committed to home-state Tennessee for several reasons - one of the biggest being a program that’s consistently getting better.

That’s been on display for the Volunteers so far in 2020 as the team jumped off to a 2-0 start with real momentum heading into the heart of their schedule with Georgia and beyond.

“Half the reason I chose to come to Tennessee was because it’s a program on the rise,” Merrill told Volquest. “It’s exciting to sit back and watch who I’m going to play for next year and for them to be doing so well.

“It’s big because you’re going into a program that is succeeding. It’s good to see.”

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound receiver chose the Vols back in March. Since, the 2021 class has risen to No. 6 in the country, per Rivals.

The in-state prospect is keeping tabs on other commits in the class while also building relationships with players already on the team.

“I’ve been talking with Jordan Mosley and Hudson Wolfe,” Merrill said of the class. “Brian Maurer has also reached out to me to see how I’ve been doing. So, we have been talking a lot.”