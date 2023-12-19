Next season, Tennessee will return multiple starters on its offensive line.

This includes center Cooper Mays who has decided to use his final year of eligibility instead of entering his name into the NFL draft.

On Tuesday, he detailed what went into his decision to return.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

"Just my family was the biggest thing," said Mays on the decision. "I trust my family and all my teammates to help me throughout the process. I love it around here and I love being a Volunteer. No better way to finish it than to try to finish the right way and be here for another season."

What played into Mays' decision was the time he missed to begin the year.

His first game came against South Carolina in the team's fifth contest. While being thrown into SEC action early, he wasn't focused on the future. Instead, his mind was on the current season.

Due to this, he didn't have much time to think about his choice once the season ended.

"My story is probably a little bit different than most," said Mays. "I didn't get to play for nearly half of the season. So, it kind of snuck up on me a little bit. I didn't even really think about it very much until it got to the time where I had to make a decision. My situation is probably a little bit different than folks. I'm not really the type to get super stressed out about much anyway. I'm pretty where my feet are and pretty even keeled. So, I didn't have that much of a hard time. It's where I wanted to be so it was okay."

This recent injury also played into his decision in terms of impressing NFL teams. He knows that teams can be skeptical of drafting players who have missed time. Due to this, he wanted to put another healthy season on film.

That's Mays' biggest goal at the moment. Have a healthy season while being a dependable option at the center of the offensive line.

"The main thing is to stay healthy this season," said Mays. "Start every game. Be a really good leader for everyone around me. I think I make people around me better. So just keep doing that and keep getting better at whatever I do. Get stronger and more explosive and everything. Just try to get better at everything I do."

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: McCallan Castles details future of Tennessee's tight end position

Mays has an insight on the next step of his career that not many others are fortunate of having. His older brother, Cade Mays, played at Tennessee and was drafted by the Panthers.

He is still in the league and knows how tough the decision to leave can be. He had the opportunity to return for another year due to Covid but decided to enter the draft, instead.

"Cade is a huge part in kind of everything I do," said Cooper Mays. "He's a guy that's been there done that. He kind of just told me to figure out whatever I wanted to do. Cut out all the outside noises and what everyone else wants you to do. Just be where you're comfortable and your heart will kind of lead you to where you're supposed to be. A lot of prayer and stuff went into it. I think I figured out where I wanted to be."

Now, Cooper Mays will be snapping the ball to a fifth starting quarterback.

In 2020, he was the starting center for Jarrett Guarantano and Harrison Bailey. The past three years, he's delivered the ball to Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton III.

In 2024, it'll be redshirt freshman Nico Iamaleava manning the role. The former five-star recruit has had limited reps in his true freshman year but will have Cooper Mays to help him adjust.

"I think the biggest thing I can do is provide comfortability," said Cooper Mays. "I think I can make stuff a little bit easier on him. The day in, day out stuff when it comes to practice and helping ID stuff. I've done that stuff around here for a long time with even more experienced guys than Nico. So just playing my part to the highest level I can. And then just with leadership. Help him out and support him and put him on a pedestal a little bit. Just do my part at a high level."

Next up is the Citrus Bowl, though. Cooper Mays and the Vols will travel to Orlando to play against Iowa on Jan. 1, 2024.