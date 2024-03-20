Dalton Knecht hasn't even played his final game at Tennessee, but he continues to leave his mark on the program.

After being named a First Team All-American by The Sporting News, The Associated Press and the National Basketball Coaches Association, the final piece in landing Knecht as a consensus All-American fell into place on Wednesday.

Knecht was tabbed a First Team All-American by the United Basketball Writers Association, the fourth recognized selector to officially make him the fourth Tennessee player to earn consensus All-American status all-time, joining Grant Williams (2018-19), Dale Ellis (1981-82) and Bernard King (1975-76).

The 6-foot-6 Knecht, who was named SEC Player of the Year by both the league coaches and the AP earlier this month, is averaging 21.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and and 39.7% from three-point range.

In conference play, Knecht was even more efficient.

The Northern Colorado transfer was the driving force behind Tennessee's first outright SEC title in 16 years, averaging the second most points by an SEC player in league games in the last 22 seasons with 25.5 points per game. That average led all Division 1 players.

“I knew I kind of belonged, as well as like the coaching staff" Knecht said. "They always told me I would belong and I could do all these things and accomplish all this and stuff like that when I came on my visit. So it was kind of just listening to them and following a blueprint that they had when I came on my visit.”

Knecht will look to help the Vols make even more history in the NCAA Tournament. A 2-seed in the Midwest Regional, Tennessee will begin its quest for a Final Four berth for the first time ever against 15-seed Saint Peter's on Thursday at Specturm Center in Charlotte (9:20 p.m. ET, TNT).

Tennessee is currently a 21-point favorite and KenPom projects the Vols to win 74-55.