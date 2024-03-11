Tennessee basketball guard Dalton Knecht was named the 2024 SEC Player of the Year on Monday. This comes after posting averages of 21.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on 47.4% shooting from the field and 40.% on 3-pointers. He met with the media following the being named the recipient of the award. Here's what he had to say. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

On how he found out he won the award

Advertisement

"(Director of Basketball Operations) Mary-Carter (Eggert) told me, I was in the training room. Jonas (Aidoo) told me, as well. Both of them came in at the same time."

On his reaction

"It was for sure a really cool moment. Crazy award. It was a lot of hard work and big shoutout to my teammates and the coaching staff."

On if this was a goal coming to Tennessee

"Of course, I always wanted to be player of the year, it'd be real cool. But also, I knew it was a lot of hard work. Just real happy I got it and real big shoutout to my teammates and coaching staff."

If he's surprised he's a more productive scorer at a higher level

"It is crazy. That is wild to think about that, I didn't even know about that. That's real crazy. You play with one of the best point guards in the nation and center in Jonas and (Zakai Zeigler) so, they make it a lot easier for me to just go out there and hoop."

On where he's improved the most at Tennessee

"Obviously, defense. And then just learning the overall game. Like how one dribble, I can attack a gap and I can shift a secondary defender, rather than just worrying about my guy."

On his parents' reaction

"I haven't talked to them yet but they texted me. They just said like, 'super proud but you still got the SEC tourney and the big one.' It's a cool accomplishment but at the same time we're ready to win the SEC tourney and the big one."

On what the Michigan State exhibition showed him about himself

"Just finally knew I could always do that. Just finally put me on the map. First game against a great team that I could go out and showcase what I can do. Finally put me on the map. As well as, Tennessee's been on the map, so just to be a part of that."

On when he knew he belonged in the SEC

"I knew I kind of belonged as well as the coaching staff told me I belonged and that I can do all these things and accomplish all this and stuff like that when I came on my visit. Just kind of just listened to them and followed blueprint that they had when I came on my visit."

On how he's maintained this level of play

"I'd just say trying to be in the cold tub as much as possible and recover. Listen to Chad (Newman), our trainer, and (Garrett Medenwald), the strength and conditioning coach, just listen to them as much as I can to take care of my body. That's something I feel like I need to get better at. Just maintain, always staying consistent and keep my body healthy."

On how much the program has given him in his last year

"It gave me everything. The whole entire coaching staff, every single day I've asked them to come shoot or rebound or anything, they'd always do it. Just thankful for my teammates and the coaching staff. It's a special year. It's just one of the most craziest years I've ever been a part of and it's really just a dream come true."

On his teammates' reaction to his award

"They just congratulated me and gave me big hugs and stuff. They just told me there was no doubt I should've got that award and stuff and congrats to all my hard work and stuff like that."

On the moment or game he realized he could play in the SEC

"I feel I've always thought I could play at this level. So, I just think it was playing with tons of confidence and it was a big shoutout to my teammates for being super confident. Whenever during timeouts they'd always just tell me to go out and hoop. Just go play you. Just go out and hoop. Just a big shoutout to my teammates."

On his favorite play from this season