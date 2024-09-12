PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
DeSean Bishop: "We have one of the best backfields in the country"

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is defended by N.C. State defensive edge Noah Potter (97) at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC.
Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) is defended by N.C. State defensive edge Noah Potter (97) at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Tennessee's running back room looks a bit different this season after the departures of Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small.

On top of that, running back coach Jerry Mack departed for the NFL's Jaguars making way for De'Rail Sims to get the same job in Knoxville.

Despite the turnover, redshirt freshman running back DeSean Bishop thinks the Vols have one of the best rooms in the country.

"In my opinion, I think we have one of the best backfields in the country to be honest," Bishop said. "You got a lot of guys that put all of the work in. From me, Dylan, Cam, just being in that good role, I really think there's no really fall off. You can put in our back end and you're not going to see much of a difference. I think we have a pretty good running back room this year. Sims is super hard on us and I think that plays into it, too. He expects a lot of us and we've got to live up to the standard."

The room all starts with Dylan Sampson. He was a reserve back a season ago, but has taken a dramatic jump as the starter in 2024.

Through two games, Sampson has carried the ball 32 times for 256 yards and five touchdowns. He also has six catches for 66 yards.

Not only is he helping the team win games on the field, but his leadership is also pivotal. This specifically has helped the younger backs in the room like Bishop.

"Dylan is a dog, man," Bishop said. "He takes the week to prep and I think that's how he's able to perform at such a high level. Kind of helps us, kind of helps a guy like me see what he does kind of learning from him and what he does so good. He's definitely improved a lot since last year especially taking the two role from last year and making the best of his one role this year."

Behind Sampson is Cameron Seldon. He was the second on the field in the opener against Chattanooga but was held out of the contest with NC State.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: James Pearce Jr. still a game-wrecker despite yet to record a sack

In the opener, he had seven carries for 47 yards. With him not playing against the Wolfpack, it opened the way for Bishop to have an increased role.

"Just look at it as another opportunity to take a little bit of load off of Dylan," Bishop said. "That's what the coaches strive hard on me, (Seldon) being banged up is going to open up more opportunities for me to get the ball in my hands. Really taking advantage of the opportunities and really making the most of it to be honest."

Bishop currently has carried the ball 15 times for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also has one catch for 10 yards.

He's satisified with his play but knows there's room for overall improvement.

"I think I've done a solid job just kind of getting back to my flow," Bishop said. "Kind of being two years out of not playing football, I think I've done a good job attacking that. Something to try to improve on is just my overall play. Just pad level and stuff like that. Just trying to get a good feel for the game. I feel like I've done a solid job of taking everything, making my reps count that I'm getting."

Also in the room are Peyton Lewis and Khalifa Keith. Lewis is a four-star freshman while Keith is entering his sophomore season.

The five backs are largely unproven but have been extremely productive to this point. Bigger tests are ahead but it's a great start for the position group.

