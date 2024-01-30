The NCAA is investigating multiple Tennessee athletics programs, including football, over possible Name, Image and Likeness violations.

News of the investigation was first reported Tuesday by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde and confirmed by multiple outlets, though few details about the investigation were given other than that it centered around NIL.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

In a three-page letter, obtained by VolReport through a public records request, from University of Tennessee Donde Plowman to NCAA President Charlie Baker, Plowman called the NCAA "morally wrong" concerning its investigation into the school.

Plowman used strong wording in her correspondence to Baker, stating that the NCAA has "created chaos" and is "failing" in its handling of NIL. Plowman cited Tennessee's previous cooperation with the NCAA during its investigation into a number of violations committed under ex-head football coach Jeremy Pruitt between 2018-20 which resulted in recruiting restrictions and fine for the program in July 2023.

"As you have seen in our previous dealings with the NCAA, when we are wrong at the University of Tennessee, we admit it," Plowman wrote. "We spent more than $1 million on outside counsel to investigate previous problems in our football program that were reported to me, personally, and self-reported the entire case to the NCAA. In fact, just last year, the Division I Committee on Infractions as well as the NCAA enforcement staff cited exemplary cooperation by the University of Tennessee and said we set the standard other schools should follow. It is inconceivable that our institution's leadership would be cited as an example of exemplary leadership in July 2023, then as a cautionary example of a lack of institutional control only six months later."

Plowman addressed the NCAA's lack of rules concerning NIL and its ever-changing policies over the last two years, which has been made unclear for schools, coaches, players and collectives to follow, leading to confusion.

To validate her claim, Plowman used the NCAA's own words in recent congressional hearings concerning NIL.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: NCAA investigating 'multiple' Tennessee athletics programs

"Student athletes, prospective student-athletes, parents, coaches, NCAA member institutions, collectives and anyone working in college athletics today need clear rules to follow," Plowman added. "As you acknowledged in the recent congressional hearing, the NIL guidance from the NCAA to student-athletes and institutions has been 'inconsistent and unclear and the ambiguity has filled schools, student-athletes and collectives with uncertainty about how to follow the rules.'"

According to the letter, Tennessee staff met with members of the NCAA enforcement staff on Monday to discuss pending or potential allegations, though Plowman denied that the school had not violated any rules.

"Is is intellectually dishonest for the NCAA staff to issue guidelines that say a third-party collective/business may meet with prospective student-athletes, discuss NIL, even enter into a contract with prospective student-athletes, but at the same time say that the collective may not engage in conversations that would be of a recruiting nature. Any discussion about NIL might factor into a prospective student-athlete's decision to attend an inherently unworkable situation and everyone knows it. Student-athletes and their families deserve better than this as do the universities and athletic departments trying to manage and follow the rules."

The NCAA has only recently begun investigating schools and levying punishments for NIL violations.

Florida State was the first program to receive penalties earlier this month. due to an assistant football coach's involvement with one of the school's collectives while it was reported last week that Florida has been under the scope of the NCAA since June 2023 because of a voided NIL contract between a now-defunct collective and former five-star quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada.

Given Plowman's response, it is clear that Tennessee plans to fight back against whatever allegations come up in the future.