Less than a year after one NCAA investigation concerning Tennessee concluded, the school may be under the scope again.

According to a report by Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde on Tuesday, the NCAA is looking into multiple Tennessee athletic programs and is related to Name, Image and Likeness.

Per Forde's report, Tennessee confirmed that it was aware of the investigation but had yet to receive any notice of allegations from the NCAA. Forde said that the NCAA did not comment on the investigation and details remain scarce, including which athletic programs were being involved.

It remains unclear what the outcome of this investigation will bring, but the NCAA has shown a recent pattern of getting more involved with NIL legislation after allowing it to go largely unchecked over the last two years.

A number of college athletics programs have recently had run-ins with the NCAA with Florida State being handed down punishments for infractions involving an assistant football coach and one of the school's NIL collectives earlier this month.

Florida is currently under investigation involving an NIL contract for former five star quarterback commitment Jaden Rashada who ended up de-committing from the school and signing with Arizona State during the 2023 recruiting cycle.

Tennessee recently emerged from another multi-year investigation involving ex-head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

The violations committed during Pruitt's three-year tenure included impermissible paid visits, direct payments to student-athletes and their families and failure to monitor, among other infractions.

The investigation closed in July 2023 and Tennessee's punishments included scholarship reductions and an $8 million fine as well as other recruiting restrictions over a five-year period.

Pruitt, who had a brief stint as a defensive analyst on the New York Giants' staff following his termination from Tennessee in January 2021, faces a six-year show clause from the NCAA.

A number of Tennessee assistant coaches and staffers during Pruitt's three-year Tennessee tenure were also handed show clauses ranging from 2-5 years.