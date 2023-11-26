Tennessee hosted a myriad of highly-touted recruits as it took on Georgia but one specific recruit, in a literal sense, might end up being the biggest of them all. Kendre' Harrison is an offensive weapon as a 6-foot-7 tight end and is already being projected as one of the premier players in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Following the visit, Harrison caught up with VolReport. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION

Advertisement

Neyland Stadium is a massive selling point for Tennessee to recruits, especially in a major game like the one against the Bulldogs. The blue-chip 2026 talent was no exception as he was impressed by the environment. "The atmosphere was crazy," said Harrison. "Everyone treats you like family. The fans and everything stood out." As the Vols look to continue to increase the usage of their tight ends, the coaching staff likes the versatility Harrison can bring to an offense. "They love me at tight end and they told me about how they can put me all over the field," said Harrison. MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Trail Mix: Latest news on the recruiting trail for the Vols Among the coaching staff, tight ends coach Alec Abeln is someone that the four-star has started to connect with early on in his recruitment process. "The relationship with Coach Abeln has been great," said Harrison. "We have a tight relationship."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GQkNhcGl0b2xP Zk5DP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGQkNhcGl0b2xPZk5DPC9hPiYj Mzk7cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N1cHJlbWVEcmU4 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTdXByZW1lRHJlODwvYT4gc2hvd2lu ZyB3aHkgaGUmIzM5O3MgY29uc2lkZXJlZCBvbmUgb2YgdGhlIFRvcCAyNSBQ bGF5ZXJzIGluIHRoZSBuYXRpb24gaW4gdGhlIENsYXNzIG9mIDIwMjYgd2l0 aCB0aGlzIFREIHRvbmlnaHQuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vV0ZNWT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AV0ZNWTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XRk1ZaHNzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBXRk1ZaHNzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3JvY2tpbnJhbXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHJvY2tpbnJh bXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby92UkZRdG0xNHRvIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vdlJGUXRtMTR0bzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCcmlhbiBI YWxsIChAYmhhbGx3Zm15KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L2JoYWxsd2ZteS9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMjk5NjkyMjMyNjIwODg3OT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Past the coaching staff, Harrison has a connection to another North Carolina native on the current roster at Tennessee. "(I've been able to connect with) Daevin Hobbs," said Harrison. "He is a great friend of mine." Much like Hobbs, Harrison also has a passion for basketball in addition to football. He's legit on the hardwood, as well, coming in at 28 in Rivals' rankings for the 2026 basketball class. Playing both at the next level is something that he has looked at. "I would love to play both sports because I grew up wanting to be a hooper," said Harrison.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PSCBNWSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1N1cHJl bWVEcmU4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTdXByZW1lRHJlODwvYT7w n5iz8J+SpSA8YnI+PGJyPktlbmRyZSBIYXJyaXNvbiB0b3RhbGVkIDE5IFBU UyBhcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JlaWRzdmlsbGVI b29wcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmVpZHN2aWxsZUhvb3BzPC9h PiBkZWZlYXRlZCBMaW5jb2xuIENoYXJ0ZXIgaW4gdGhlIDJBIFdlc3QgUmVn aW9uYWwgQ2hhbXBpb25zaGlw4oC877iPKDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vUmFtc0JiYWxsaG9vcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QFJhbXNCYmFsbGhvb3BzPC9hPikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRD SW5wUVFKUHUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80Q0lucFFRSlB1PC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IEdhbWUgb2YgSW5jaGVzLUhpZ2ggU2Nob29sIFNwb3J0cyAoQEdh bWVvZkluY2hlc0hTUykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9H YW1lb2ZJbmNoZXNIU1Mvc3RhdHVzLzE2MzIxMzI2OTkwNjk1MzAxMTI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK