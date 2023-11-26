Dual-sport 2026 four-star Kendre' Harrison talks Tennessee following visit
Tennessee hosted a myriad of highly-touted recruits as it took on Georgia but one specific recruit, in a literal sense, might end up being the biggest of them all.
Kendre' Harrison is an offensive weapon as a 6-foot-7 tight end and is already being projected as one of the premier players in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Following the visit, Harrison caught up with VolReport.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION
Neyland Stadium is a massive selling point for Tennessee to recruits, especially in a major game like the one against the Bulldogs. The blue-chip 2026 talent was no exception as he was impressed by the environment.
"The atmosphere was crazy," said Harrison. "Everyone treats you like family. The fans and everything stood out."
As the Vols look to continue to increase the usage of their tight ends, the coaching staff likes the versatility Harrison can bring to an offense.
"They love me at tight end and they told me about how they can put me all over the field," said Harrison.
MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Trail Mix: Latest news on the recruiting trail for the Vols
Among the coaching staff, tight ends coach Alec Abeln is someone that the four-star has started to connect with early on in his recruitment process.
"The relationship with Coach Abeln has been great," said Harrison. "We have a tight relationship."
Past the coaching staff, Harrison has a connection to another North Carolina native on the current roster at Tennessee.
"(I've been able to connect with) Daevin Hobbs," said Harrison. "He is a great friend of mine."
Much like Hobbs, Harrison also has a passion for basketball in addition to football.
He's legit on the hardwood, as well, coming in at 28 in Rivals' rankings for the 2026 basketball class. Playing both at the next level is something that he has looked at.
"I would love to play both sports because I grew up wanting to be a hooper," said Harrison.
Despite some early hype, Harrison has continued to put in the work to reach his potential.
"I've grown a lot since last year," said Harrison. "I've grown in blocking, catching and running after the catch."
As he continues to expand his game in both football and basketball, the list of college programs interested will only grow longer.
–––––
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @TMansfieldMedia, @ByNoahTaylor, @RealTBannerman, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media, @TylerIvens, @Hunter_DeNote.
–––––