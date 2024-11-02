Dylan Sampson breaks 95-year Tennessee football record

Dylan Sampson is now a Tennessee football record-holder.

Sampson, who has had one of most productive seasons in program history through seven games, broke a 95-year record on Saturday against Kentucky, rushing for his 19th touchdown of the season to set a single season record previously held by Gene McEver.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

McEver, called by legendary Tennessee head coach Robert Neyland "the best player I ever coached," set the record with 18 touchdown runs in 1929.

Sampson's record-breaking score--a 6-yard run--extended the No. 7 Vols' lead to 28-18 over Kentucky with less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter at Neyland Stadium. He tied McEver's total with his 7-yard touchdown run in the third.

Sampson has moved up the single-season rushing touchdown list quickly this season. He surpassed former Tennessee running back Tony Thompson for third place with his game-winning touchdown run to beat Florida on Oct. 12, then tied Reggie Cobb, who accounted for 17 touchdowns in 1987, with his third quarter touchdown against Alabama two weeks ago.

Sampson is closing in on another McEver record for career rushing touchdowns. McEver totaled 37 scores during his career between 1928-31. In less than three seasons, Sampson has 32 touchdowns, currently tied with former quarterback Josh Dobbs for third place all-time.

Sampson has headlined Tennessee's offense, totaling more than 900 yards and averaging nearly six yards per carry in eight games.

MORE FROM VOLREPORT: Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Game information, notes, storylines

"(Sampson has) a dynamic personality. Smart football player, really good feel in the backfield. You can see that right away," Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said earlier this week. "But has continued to grow in just his ability to play without the football. Really high football IQ. Protection, continued growth in understanding our schemes. His ability to understand what we're seeing up front, you know, press and double teams and hit the right holes. Obviously, a dynamic playmaker. What he's done with his body from when he first got here. A young guy, a track kid, extremely explosive. Developing his frame to be able to handle everything that happens from week to week inside of this league.

"He's just a guy that has continued to grow every day that he's here. His personality is magnetic, right from the jump. But his ability to grow as a leader has been really important inside of our program, too."