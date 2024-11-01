Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Game information, notes, storylines

in other news
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler preview Tennessee basketball's season
Video of Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes and point guard Zakai Zeigler meeting with the media.
Tennessee's primetime bout with Kentucky could be an audition for the College Football Playoff committee.
The No. 7 Vols (6-1, 3-1 SEC) enter the final month of regular season in the playoff picture after back-to-back wins over Florida and Alabama, but host a struggling Wildcats (3-5, 1-4) team just days before the initial release of the playoff rankings next week.
Tennessee started the season with dominating wins over previously ranked NC State and Oklahoma before faltering on the road at Arkansas, still its lone blemish. The Vols have a few opportunities to bolster their postseason resume with games against currently No. 2 Georgia and fringe top 25 Vanderbilt still on the schedule.
They have to beat Kentucky first.
Tennessee is more than a two touchdown favorite over the Wildcats, who are coming to Knoxville on a three-game losing skid with losses to Vanderbilt, Florida and Auburn. They're banged up, too.
If the Vols, with their seemingly improving passing game, star running back Dylan Sampson and a dominant defense, can take advantage of Kentucky's woes, they could position themselves well in the upcoming playoff rankings and start looking towards solidifying their spot with a strong close to the season.
Here is a closer look at the match up.
GAME INFORMATION
Who: Kentucky (3-5, 1-4 SEC) at No. 7 Tennessee (6-1, 3-1)
When: Saturday, Nov. 2 | 7:45 p.m. ET
Where: Neyland Stadium | Knoxville
TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart, play-by-play; Jordan Rodgers, analyst; Cole Cubelic, reporter)
Series: Tennessee leads, 84-26-9
Line: Tennessee, -17.5
PREGAME NOTES
-- Tennessee will wear its "Dark Mode" uniforms on Saturday against Kentucky. It will be the fifth time in the modern era (1936-present) that the Vols have worn black jerseys. Tennessee is 5-0 in those games, first wearing them in 31-13 win against South Carolina on Oct. 31, 2009. It is 3-0 in black uniforms under Josh Heupel.
-- Tennessee and Kentucky will meet for the 120th times on Saturday in a series that dates back to 1893 and is the longest-running series for the Vols. The two teams have played annually for 81-straight years with Tennessee holding a considerable 84-26-9 edge all-time, including wins in 36 of the last 40 meetings.
-- Tennessee is playing the third game in a four-game homestand that began with a 23-17 overtime win over Florida last month. The Vols, who beat Alabama 24-17 in their last outing and host Kentucky and Mississippi State in back-to-back weeks, are unbeaten at Neyland Stadium this season. Tennessee has won 17 of its last 18 games on its home turf and are 22-4 in three-and-a-half seasons under Heupel.
-- There is no doubt that Tennessee is in the position it is in heading into November because of its defense. The Vols have been dominant on that side of the ball and are looking to continue several streaks vs. Kentucky, including holding opponents to less than 20 points, which they have done in eight-straight games.
KEY PLAYERS
TENNESSEE
Nico Iamaleava, QB
Stats: 108-of-170 passing, 1,413 YDs, 8 TD, 4 INT, 59.8 QBR
Dylan Sampson, RB
Stats: 144 CAR, 838 YDs, 17 TD, 5.8 AVG
James Pearce Jr., DL
Stats: 22 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 3.5 Sacks
Jermod McCoy, DB
Stats: 24 tackles, 0.5 TFL, 2 INT
KENTUCKY
Brock Vandagriff, QB
Stats: 100-of-175 passing, 1,236 YDs, 6 TD, 5 INT, 52.3 QBR
Gavin Wimsatt, QB
Stats: 8-of-20 passing, 93 YDs, 2 INT, 18.2 QBR
Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, RB
Stats: 92 CAR, 427 YDs, 4 TD, 4.6 AVG
Dane Key, WR
Stats: 39 REC, 587 YDs, 2 TD, 15.1 AVG
BY THE NUMBERS
TOTAL OFFENSE
Tennessee: 473.6 (yards per game)
Kentucky: 307.9
RUSHING OFFENSE
Tennessee: 241.6
Kentucky: 141.8
PASSING OFFENSE
Tennessee: 232.0
Kentucky: 166.1
TOTAL DEFENSE
Tennessee: 258.6 (yards allowed per game)
Kentucky: 310.4
RUSHING DEFENSE
Tennessee: 78.6
Kentucky: 132.4
PASSING DEFENSE
Tennessee: 180.0
Kentucky: 178.0
STORYLINES
Sampson on the verge of a record: Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson can make history on Saturday. Sampson, who has rushed for 17 touchdowns this season, needs one more to tie a program record that has stood for 95 years. Gene McEver is the current record holder with 18 touchdown runs in 1929. Sampson is more than on pace to break it and even shatter it with at least six games left. Kentucky's run defense, meanwhile, is coming off of a performance where it allowed Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter to rush for 278 yards last week. Sampson has rushed for 100-plus yards in six games this season.
Next step for Vols' passing game: Tennessee has had to lean heavily on Sampson, in part because of its struggled in the passing game. Several factors have led to the Vols being unable to find success there, including dropped passes, overthrows and communication. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava showed improvement in the second half of the Alabama game, connecting with Dont'e Thornton Jr. for a 55-yard gain to set up a touchdown drive in the third quarter before tossing the 16 yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Chris Brazzell II late. It has been the missing link for Tennessee offensively, but it gave it something to build on during the bye week.
Wildcats limping into Knoxville: The initial availability report for Kentucky on Wednesday revealed several absences for the Wildcats heading into Saturday. Kentucky has 12 players listed as "out" against Tennessee. The names include veteran linebacker J.J. Weaver, linebacker D'Eryk Jackson, linebacker Steven Soles Jr., defensive back Maxwell Hairston and former Tennessee offensive tackle Gerald Mincey. Four players are listed as "probable" in the latest release from Thursday.
Preparing for two QBs...Again: Tennessee's defense will likely face two quarterbacks on Saturday. It's a similar situation that the Vols were in against Florida three weeks ago against starter Graham Mertz and backup DJ Lagway, who split time before Mertz was injured in the third quarter. Former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff is the Wildcats' starter, but has struggled, throwing five interceptions compared to six touchdowns. His backup, Gavin Wimsatt has appeared in five games, mostly in run packages. He attempted 10 passes against Auburn last week.
