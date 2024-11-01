Tennessee vs. Kentucky: Game information, notes, storylines

Tennessee's primetime bout with Kentucky could be an audition for the College Football Playoff committee.

The No. 7 Vols (6-1, 3-1 SEC) enter the final month of regular season in the playoff picture after back-to-back wins over Florida and Alabama, but host a struggling Wildcats (3-5, 1-4) team just days before the initial release of the playoff rankings next week.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee started the season with dominating wins over previously ranked NC State and Oklahoma before faltering on the road at Arkansas, still its lone blemish. The Vols have a few opportunities to bolster their postseason resume with games against currently No. 2 Georgia and fringe top 25 Vanderbilt still on the schedule.

They have to beat Kentucky first.

Tennessee is more than a two touchdown favorite over the Wildcats, who are coming to Knoxville on a three-game losing skid with losses to Vanderbilt, Florida and Auburn. They're banged up, too.

If the Vols, with their seemingly improving passing game, star running back Dylan Sampson and a dominant defense, can take advantage of Kentucky's woes, they could position themselves well in the upcoming playoff rankings and start looking towards solidifying their spot with a strong close to the season.

Here is a closer look at the match up.