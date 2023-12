Here's what you need to know on the signee.

At one point, Heard had dropped football to focus on basketball. Due to this, he flew under the radar of a lot of schools once he retook to the gridiron.

However, his skills are undeniable. He has absurd size at 6-foot-9 but can move well due to his background on the hardwood.

He'll take some polishing once he gets on campus, but this might be the diamond in the rough every staff hopes to find during a cycle.