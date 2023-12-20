Advertisement
Early Signing Day Profile: 4-star DL Jordan Ross

Jordan Ross is officially signed with the Vols.
Jordan Ross is officially signed with the Vols. (Jordan Ross/Instagram)
Noah Taylor • VolReport
Managing Editor
@ByNoahTaylor
Noah is a graduate of the UT College of Journalism & Electronic Media and has covered Tennessee football since 2019. He joined Rivals in 2022.

Tennessee has added to its defensive line with the signing of an Alabama prospect.

Four-star defensive lineman Jordan Ross is officially on board with the Vols, signing his LOI on Wednesday.

He committed to Tennessee in August.

Here is what you need to know about the signee.

BIO

Jordan Ross
About him Info

Hometown

Vestavia Hills (Birmingham, Ala.)

Position

DL

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

225 pounds

Committed

Aug. 21, 2023

Signed

Dec. 20, 2023

ANALYSIS

Tennessee's defensive line has been among its most consistent position groups over the last two seasons.

Ross will help add to that, joining a number of talented EDGE rushers that are already on the team, including sophomore James Pearce Jr.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Ross has a proven knack for getting after the quarterback. He accounted for 72 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries during his senior season at Vestavia Hills High School in Birmingham, Alabama.

It is clear from his tape why his suitors also included Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and Florida, among others.

HIGHTLIGHTS

–––––

