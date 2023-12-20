Early Signing Day Profile: 4-star DL Jordan Ross
Tennessee has added to its defensive line with the signing of an Alabama prospect.
Four-star defensive lineman Jordan Ross is officially on board with the Vols, signing his LOI on Wednesday.
He committed to Tennessee in August.
Here is what you need to know about the signee.
BIO
|About him
|Info
|
Hometown
|
Vestavia Hills (Birmingham, Ala.)
|
Position
|
DL
|
Height
|
6-foot-5
|
Weight
|
225 pounds
|
Committed
|
Aug. 21, 2023
|
Signed
|
Dec. 20, 2023
ANALYSIS
Tennessee's defensive line has been among its most consistent position groups over the last two seasons.
Ross will help add to that, joining a number of talented EDGE rushers that are already on the team, including sophomore James Pearce Jr.
The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Ross has a proven knack for getting after the quarterback. He accounted for 72 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 10 quarterback hurries during his senior season at Vestavia Hills High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
It is clear from his tape why his suitors also included Auburn, Alabama, Georgia and Florida, among others.
HIGHTLIGHTS
