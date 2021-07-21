Edwin Spillman chats Tennessee & early recruitment with VQ

“I like Tennessee a lot,” the prospect said. “They are recruiting both me and my brother hard. We’ve been down there a few times to see it and camp. I really like how it seems like a family there with the staff.

Edwin is the younger brother of Nate Spillman , who also holds an offer from Tennessee.

“I really like playing the linebacker position,” Spillman told Volquest. “I read the guards or the end man on the line of scrimmage. From there, I can go and make plays by tackling people at or behind the line of scrimmage.”

He has a lot of potential and his recruitment will likely explode over the next calendar year.

Linebacker Edwin Spillman of Lipscomb Academy already has two Power 5 offers from Tennessee and Georgia. The rising prep sophomore and class of 2024 prospect is built well at 6-foot-2, 203 ponds and runs a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash.

Spillman started as a freshman for Lipscomb Academy in 2020 – the team who finished with an 11-3 record and runner-up in the state for its division. He’s coached by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer and has also competed with the Tennessee Select in the 7on-7 route.

“I feel really good about my start in recruiting, but I know I have a lot of work to do,” the Tennessee native said of himself. “I can’t wait to start showing off my abilities this next season. I’ve been working hard on my footwork and coverage skills when taking on running backs, tight ends, slots and receivers. I’ve been working on my hands because those are so critical for a linebacker – extensions and punching.”

Over the month of June, Spillman and his older brother traveled around the camp circuits – taking part in drills at Tennessee, Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and the Tennessee State mega-camp. The Nashville, Tenn. native mostly repped at outside linebacker, but worked some inside at times as well.

“Overall, I think I did pretty well. I was able to go out there and compete against a bunch of other people who have offers,” Spillman reflected. “I worked against all types of people in 1-on-1s and think I improved there.

“It was a good month.”

Going through the process with his brother is something Spillman considers a blessing.

“It’s a really good feeling,” the linebacker said. “Me and my brother talk about recruiting and playing together now and in the future, a lot. We really like playing together because we can always pick each other up. We do everything together and I really look up to him.”

The two grew up as Tennessee fans and have been to a couple of games over the years.

“The facilities and coaches are all great,” Spillman said of the Vols. “My family favors Tennessee, though they all have some other teams they root for – but they were really impressed when we went down there. They loved the family atmosphere, too, and how the coaches handled themselves.”

Spillman is a former basketball player and recently competed in the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge in Atlanta.