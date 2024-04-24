Jaylen Wright's stock is rising just days before the 2024 NFL Draft.

The former Tennessee football running back, who is coming off of a productive junior campaign with the Vols, was recently included in ESPN's top-100 prospects for the upcoming draft.

Wright landed as the No. 48 overall prospect that will be available at the NFL Draft on April 25-27 in Detroit. He was rated as the second overall running back behind Texas' Jonathan Brooks, who was rated 35th.

"In every draft there are a handful of players who beg the question: why didn't he get more snaps?," Jeff Legwold wrote. "Wright is one of those players with ridiculous workout numbers...a career 6.2 yards per attempt average and the potential to have far more impact in the passing game. Wright has put the ball on the ground at times; he had four fumbles in 2022."

Wright was projected as the 91st overall pick in the third round to the Green Bay Packers, according to a mock draft by ESPN’s Jordan Reid on Monday.

“The Packers signed Josh Jacobs in free agency to replace Aaron Jones,” Reid wrote. “But Wright would bring a different element. He’s a home-run hitter who averaged 7.4 yards per carry (third in the FBS) and had 35 runs for 10-plus yards last season.”

Wright is one of a number of Tennessee players hoping to have their name called this weekend, including quarterback Joe Milton III, defensive backs Kamal Hadden and Gabe Jeudy-Lally and tight end McCallan Castles.

The first of seven rounds of the draft will begin Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with the second and third round starting Friday at 7 p.m. ET. The first first three rounds will air on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.