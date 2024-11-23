Everyone who went through Senior Day festivities for Tennessee football

Ahead of Tennessee football's clash with UTEP, the Vols held their annual Senior Day festivities to honor its graduating class.
Here's who went through the ceremony for Tennessee.
Please note that just because a player did or did not go through Senior Day festivities does not necessarily indicate their intention to return if eligible.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
- DB Will Brooks
- OL Dayne Davis
- LS Matthew Salansky
- DB William Wright
- TE Charlie Browder
- K JT Carver
- LB Cody Duncan
- RB Patrick Wilk
- WR Jackson Locke
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.